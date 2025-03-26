Modern Woodmen Park Three-Peats as Nation's "Best Minor League Ballpark"

March 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - For the second time in two years and for the third-straight award cycle, Davenport's Modern Woodmen Park has been voted "Best Minor League Ballpark" in USA TODAY 10Best.com's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards.

Nominated by a panel of the publication's editors and industry experts, the Quad Cities ballpark earned the top spot over 19 of Minor League Baseball's other top venues, including 16 located in Double-A or Triple-A markets.

"All of us with the River Bandits are humbled and grateful to have again earned the title of the best Minor League ballpark in America," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "This award is a testament to our hard-working staff, our fantastic supporters throughout the Quad Cities and the region, to Kansas City Royals fans throughout the country, and to our wonderful partnership with the City of Davenport, which does so much to help us keep our ballpark first-rate in every respect. Our season starts April 8 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and I can't wait to personally welcome everyone back to America's very best ballpark."

"Modern Woodmen is honored to be affiliated with Dave Heller, the River Bandits, and their staff," said Modern Woodmen of America President and CEO Jerry Lyphout. "Earning the honor of 'Best Minor League Ballpark' from USA TODAY 10Best.com for the third consecutive time is no small feat. Modern Woodmen Park is a family friendly gem, and we are grateful to be associated with something that means so much to our community."

"Modern Woodmen Park is a valuable asset along our riverfront," said City of Davenport Chief Communications Officer Denise Hnytka. "The City of Davenport will continue to invest in its stadium to bring the best experience to baseball fans and support a family-friendly attraction in our community."

This year's honor follows Modern Woodmen Park's previous two USA TODAY 10Best.com Readers' Choice Awards, with the River Bandits' home venue earning the distinction both in 2024 and in the publication's inaugural ranking in 2014. The accolade is just the latest for the historic venue which, since the Quad Cities franchise was purchased by Main Street Baseball in 2007, has been named one of the nation's best by the likes of Bleacher Report, Ballpark Digest, and Parade Magazine.

