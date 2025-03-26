New Dragons Ownership Visits Dayton to Celebrate Start of 25th Season

DAYTON, OHIO - As the Dayton Dragons welcomed fans to Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday night to begin the Dragons 25 th season, the club's new ownership group, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), who acquired the team earlier this month, was in attendance to celebrate the occasion alongside the community.

Peter Freund, Chief Executive Officer of DBH, threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the 25 th Season Celebration Game with the Cincinnati Reds presented by Winsupply on Tuesday. Freund also met with the Dragons front office staff Tuesday afternoon and visited with various Dayton community leaders during the day. During the game, Freund greeted fans in the ballpark and enjoyed the festivities.

"Bob and his staff run a first-class operation, and it was an absolute privilege to be part of it," said Freund. "Seeing a standing-room-only crowd fill the ballpark was incredible-the energy was electric from start to finish. The Dayton community has welcomed us with open arms, and their passion for the Dragons is truly special to witness. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in making this team such a beloved part of the city."

The Reds closed out their 2025 spring training schedule with the game in Dayton on Tuesday night. The game was played before a capacity crowd of 8,515 at Day Air Ballpark.

