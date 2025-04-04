River Bandits' Season-Opener Postponed

April 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Peoria, Illinois - Today's 7:05 p.m. game between the River Bandits and the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. The Opening Night contest will be rescheduled as part of a straight doubleheader on Saturday, April 5. Game one is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings.

