Celebrate Opening Week 2025 at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, IN - It's time for baseball in South Bend! The 2025 Midwest League season is upon us, and after a quick three-game road trip to Beloit, the South Bend Cubs are ready to open the season against the Peoria Chiefs, Midwest League affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, on Tuesday night, April 8, at 7:05 PM.

Cubs vs Cardinals to open up the home slate, you can't beat it. Peoria will be in town for six games, and fans will have an opportunity to meet the newest group of Cubs that are calling South Bend home; On top of checking out the completed 'phase one' construction updates at Four Winds Field, new food around the concourse, and more. Secure your seats for the first home series of 2025, and celebrate the return of South Bend Cubs baseball.

New on the food and drink menu at the ballpark this season, speciality opponent SMASH burgers and cocktails. First, the speciality SMASH burger this week, "Peoria Patties" features four beef patties and four slices of American cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Available all week, you can find this delicious burger at the SMASH stand.

As for the distinctive Peoria cocktail, available at Round Bar, try the Peoria Sour. It's a fantastically blended bourbon whiskey drink, with lemon juice, simple syrup, cherry and an orange slice.

The special homestand food item that is featured at Waveland and Sheffield stands is loaded chili. Grab yourself a hot bowl of chili during Opening Week at Four Winds Field.

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, April 8

Join us for Opening Night as we welcome former Silver Hawks Manager Mark Haley to Four Winds Field. Mark is scheduled to throw the ceremonial first pitch at 6:45pm. Arrive early to help us welcome back the South Bend baseball legend!

Opening Night Fireworks: Join us as we kick off the 2025 season at Four Winds Field, along with a special fireworks show following the game! Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Magnet Schedule Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2025 South Bend Cubs magnet schedule. Presented By McCourt & Associates - Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Titan Tuesday: Fans who wear IU or IUSB clothing, or show their Crimson Card at the box office will receive a discount on their ticket. Tickets must be purchased at the box office. Presented By Indiana University South Bend.

Wednesday, April 9

Magnet Schedule Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2025 South Bend Cubs magnet schedule. Presented By McCourt & Associates - Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Wine Wednesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy half priced glasses of wine, wine slushies, and Deep Eddy Vodka teas & sodas. Does not include sangria.

Silver Sluggers Day: Fans that are 60 years old and above can purchase tickets at 50% off to every Wednesday home game in 2025 thanks to Sterling Healthcare. Plus, earn rewards for games attended.

Thursday, April 10

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $3. Plus, 16 oz. draft craft beers are only $4. Presented By Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Friday, April 11 - Click Here for Tickets

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game! Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Saturday, April 12

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented By Indiana 811, WSBT-TV, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Autism Awareness Day: April is Autism Acceptance Month. Join us as we promote awareness, kindness and understanding for those living with autism. A special sensory room will be set up in the Pepsi Stadium Club. Presented By Golden Steps ABA.

Sunday, April 13

Sunday FUNday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players, and play catch on the field before the game. Presented By ABC-57 and B100. Gates open at Noon. Player autographs are scheduled for 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM and catch on the field (weather pending) is scheduled for 12:45 PM to 1:10 PM.

Cubs Hockey Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans, 18-and-older, will receive a special South Bend Cubs hockey jersey. Presented by Pyrotecnico.

