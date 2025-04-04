Burns Dominates But Dragons' Bullpen Struggles in 7-0 Loss at West Michigan

April 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. - Five West Michigan pitchers combined to allow just three hits while the Whitecaps scored five runs in the fifth inning on the way to a 7-0 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Friday night. The game marked the start of the 2025 Midwest League season for both teams and was the opener to a three-game series.

The Dragons annual home "Opening Night" game is Tuesday, April 8 at 7:05 pm against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

Dragons starting pitcher Chase Burns made his professional baseball debut and was outstanding. Burns worked four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, an infield single, and allowed only one ball to leave the infield. He walked one and struck out six, reaching 99 mph with his fastball and averaging 96-98.

Game Summary:

Burns and the West Michigan starting pitcher, Joe Miller, each allowed just one hit over four scoreless innings before the game was turned over to the bullpens in the fifth. West Michigan took advantage of three straight walks in the fifth inning after a pair of singles and then got a two-run double from star prospect Kevin McGonigle to take a 5-0 lead. They closed out the scoring with two runs in the eighth. Dayton relievers struggled to throw strikes in the game, combining to walk nine batters in four innings of work.

Dragons reliever Nick Sando, the first Dayton reliever to enter the game, was charged with the loss. He faced five batters and all five reached base and eventually scored as Sando allowed two hits and three walks.

All three Dayton hits were singles. Anthony Stephan had a single to right field in the fourth, Leo Balcazar lined a hit to center in the eighth, and Ricardo Cabrera ripped a hit to left in the ninth. Yerlin Confidan reached base three times with two walks and a hit batsman.

Up Next: The Dragons (0-1) play at West Michigan (1-0) again on Saturday at 2:00 pm. Adam Serwinowski will start for Dayton against West Michigan's Max Alba.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.