Whitecaps Open Season with Shutout

April 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps drew ten walks while the pitching staff piled on 12 strikeouts in a 7-0 shutout win over the Dayton Dragons in front of 4,532 fans on opening night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps, who led the Midwest League with 13 shutouts in 2024, picked up right where they left off on Friday, with five pitchers holding Dragons hitters to just three hits - all singles - and just four walks with 12 strikeouts in the victory. Meanwhile, the 4,532 fans in attendance marks the biggest opening night turnout since 2013.

The first four innings featured a pitching showcase on both sides - as Miller held the Dragons silent while Reds No. 1 prospect Chase Burns was untouchable - pitching four shutout frames with six strikeouts to keep the game scoreless. The Whitecaps finally broke through in the fifth, piling on five runs - featuring a two-run double from McGonigle - jumping in front 5-0. 'Caps relievers Micah Ashman, Preston Howey, and Jordan Marks limited the Dragons to just two baserunners the following three frames before the 'Caps added to their lead in the eighth with a two-run ground-rule double from McGonigle - his second of the night -- extending their advantage to 7-0. Whitecaps closer Trevin Michael made quick work of the Dragons, working a scoreless ninth inning to complete the shutout.

Ashman (1-0) secures the win in his Whitecaps debut while Dragons reliever Nick Sando (0-1) suffers the loss, allowing five runs while failing to record an out. 'Caps hitters Jack Penney and Max Clark both reached base four times while Kevin McGonigle finished the night with four RBI, going 2-for-5 with two doubles. McGonigle's four RBI is a Whitecaps career high - marking the second time in his professional career he has finished a game with four or more runs batted in. Whitecaps starter Joe Miller was solid in his debut - tossing four scoreless frames with six strikeouts before the pen slammed the door to earn the shutout.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue their season-opening series with a Saturday matinee against the Dayton Dragons from LMCU Ballpark at 2:00 pm. Righty Max Alba gets the start for West Michigan against Dayton's Adam Serwinowski. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 1:45 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get tickets for Saturday's contest, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

