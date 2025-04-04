Copen Returns and K's Nine, Loons' Pitching Walks 11 in 8-1 Loss to Captains

April 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (0-1) opened their 2025 season with a run in the first inning but were held off the board the rest of the way against the Lake County Captains (1-0). The Loons lost 8-1 on a chilly 45-degree Friday night at Dow Diamond.

- Patrick Copen struck out a MiLB career-high nine batters through 3.2 innings. On August 20, 2024, Copen took a comebacker off the face leading to surgery and ending his season. 228 days later, the right-hander touched 99 mph with his fastball.

- The Loons grabbed the first lead of the contest. Josue De Paula had an infield single followed by a catcher's interference that put two on. Great Lakes executed a double steal, with De Paula taking third base and an errant throw into left, putting the Loons ahead.

- Great Lakes would strand six runners from the second through the fourth inning. Lake County's Matt Wilkinson struck out five across three innings.

- Lake County reached seven times through the first five innings with six walks and an error, but they were held without a hit.

- The Captains would amass a combined eight runs off eight hits in the next two innings.

- Two walks and a single loaded the bases in the sixth. Wuilfredo Antunez hit an RBI single, and Juan Benjamin looped a double up the left-field line.

- Two walks started the top of the seventh. After a strikeout, the Captains strung together five straight hits. Two wild pitches were the bookend runs in a six-run frame.

- Livan Reinoso finished the final two innings, facing the minimum needing only 20 pitches.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons are now 8-10 all-time in opening-day games.

Up Next

Great Lakes and Lake County are back to action tomorrow afternoon Saturday, April 5th. The first pitch is at 1:05 pm.

