Tincaps Blank Lugnuts: Fort Wayne Secures 5-0 Win

April 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- For the first time since 2021, the TinCaps won on Opening Day, as Fort Wayne shut out the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate), 5-0, at Parkview Field on Friday night.

Enmanuel Pinales (3.2 innings), Tyler Morgan (1.1 innings), Nick Wissman (1 inning), Harry Gustin (2 innings), and Tyson Neighbors (1 inning) teamed for the shutout on a rainy and chilly night.

Offensively, top Padres prospect Leo De Vries set the tone for the 'Caps in the leadoff spot. The 18-year-old shortstop singled in the bottom of the first inning, stole second base, and then scored on an RBI double by left fielder Jack Costello. The TinCaps added two more runs their first time up as right fielder Braedon Karpathios tacked on a run-scoring single and third baseman Rosman Verdugo scored on a passed ball.

Fort Wayne expanded its lead to 5-0 with a pair in the second. Costello delivered another RBI hit and De Vries, who singled once more, later scored again on a wild pitch.

Next Game: Saturday, April 5 vs. Lansing (1:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect)

Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Steven Echavarria (No. 13 A's prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

