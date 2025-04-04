Rain Washes out Chiefs Home Opener
April 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
PEORIA, IL - The 43rd season of Peoria Chiefs baseball will have to wait another day.
Friday's home opener against Quad Cities was postponed due to rain. The Chiefs are now scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday. Game one is set for 4:30 p.m. start.
Gerardo Salas, who was slated to be the Opening Day starter, will now take the ball in game one. Right-hander Cade Winquest will start game two. Saturday's probable starter, Zack Showalter, has been pushed back to Sunday.
When the Chiefs take the field on Saturday, Roberto Espinoza will make his managerial debut as the 26th field manager in franchise history.
Tickets from Friday's contest are good for any 2025 non-firework Chiefs home game.
For more information, fans can visit peoriachiefs.com.
