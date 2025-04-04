Sky Carp Complete Opening Day Shutout

April 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - The Sky Carp and their fans couldn't have asked for much more on opening day.

An appearance by one of American's greatest underdog stories, Rudy Ruettiger. The largest opening day crowd in recent memory. And a shutout victory with a fantastic fireworks display to boot!

The Sky Carp, adorned in their Supper Clubbers alternate gear, took down visiting South Bend 7-0 in Friday night's season opener before a tremendous crowd of 1, 797 at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp scored single runs in the second and fourth innings before exploding for five runs in the eighth.

All seven runs came with two outs, as the Carp brought the clutch bats to work on a chilly and damp evening.

While the bats were doing their work, the pitching staff was simply outstanding all evening long. Top prospect Thomas White got the start and threw four scoreless frames, striking out seven along the way.

Following him to the bump was Holt Jones (1-0), who earned the win with two scoreless innings. After Will Schomberg threw the seventh, Jesse Bergin earned the save by pitching two perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Wilfredo Lara led the offensive charge with a pair of hits and three RBI, while Ryan Ignoffo's two-run double put the cap on the win.

The Sky Carp and the Cubs will be back in action Saturday at 1:05 p.m. for Family Fun Day at ABC Supply Stadium. Fans 12 and younger can run the bases following the game, while families of all ages can bring their gloves and play catch in the outfield following the game.

