River Bandits Release 2025 Promotional Schedule

Davenport, Iowa - As baseball season returns to the Quad Cities, the River Bandits announced today a loaded 2025 promotional schedule, featuring new giveaways, 13 fireworks shows, a stacked bobblehead lineup, and free Ferris wheel and double-decker carousel rides. With affordable family-fun scheduled for all 66 home games, Modern Woodmen Park is once again the place to be all summer long.

"This year's River Bandits' home schedule is our biggest and best ever!" said River Bandits' owner Dave Heller. "With great new bobbleheads of Major League stars, awesome new giveaways, and bigger and even better fireworks shows, we've got something for everyone. With 66 home games, we have 66 opportunities to celebrate this great community and 66 nights to entertain the best people anywhere--and we're going to do it better than it's ever been done before!"

The excitement begins Opening Week in early April, as the club kicks off the season with a full six-game homestand against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Fans will be welcomed back to the ballpark on April 8 with the season's first of 11 pennant giveaways and a new freezer giveaway during the home opener. The week also features two magnet schedule giveaways (April 9, 11), three beer specials (April 9, 10, 12), a pint glass giveaway (April 10), a beanie giveaway (April 12), a t-shirt giveaway (April 13), and the first Friday night fireworks show of the year (April 11).

Along with 10 unique pint glasses and t-shirts, the River Bandits are unveiling a new batch of can't-miss giveaways, including a license plate frame (May 16), Hawaiian shirt (June 14), and oven mitt (June 21). Nine mini- fridges (one each inning) will be given away on June 19. Returning fan-favorites include a 2025 team poster (May 28), bucket hat (May 31), and a birthday celebration for the team's mascot, Rascal, on August 10.

New player bobbleheads headline the club's freebie lineup and highlight four Major League stars whose careers passed through the Quad Cities: two-time All-Star and 2024 World Series Champion Teoscar Hernandez (July 26), 11-year Major League veteran Tommy Pham (August 23), and 2021 High-A Central All-Stars Michael Massey (July 19) and Vinnie Pasquantino (September 6), the first two Royals-era River Bandits to join fans' collections.

The team is also excited to continue celebrating its Quad Cities community and nation's armed forces. In addition to Military Appreciation Night (May 29), Pride Night (June 12), Faith and Family Night (July 25), and Cancer Survivor Night (August 22), the River Bandits will once again be supporting local non-profits with proceeds from game-worn jersey auctions benefiting Vera French on Mental Health Awareness Night (May 30), the Quad Cities Disabilities Awareness Coalition (August 8), and the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center (September 6). The club will also auction off its game-worn Bandidos del Río jerseys as part of its Copa de la Diversión celebration on September 3.

River Bandits Full Promotional Schedule:

4/8: Pennant Giveaway #1 (Pepsi of Davenport) | New Freezer Giveaway (Arona Home Essentials)

4/9: Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Access Systems) | $1 Keystone Lights | Copa (Group O)

4/10: Pint Glass Giveaway #1 (Planet 93.9) | $2 Domestic Drafts

4/11: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Access Systems)

4/12: Beanie Giveaway (Smart Toyota) | $1 Keystone Lights

4/13: T-Shirt Giveaway #1 (UnityPoint Health)

4/22: Pennant Giveaway #2 (Pepsi of Davenport)

4/23: School Day - 11 AM First Pitch | Copa (Group O)

4/24: Pint Glass Giveaway #2 (93.1 The Buzz) | $2 Domestic Drafts

4/25: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

4/26: Rally Towel Giveaway (Planet 93.9) | $1 Keystone Lights

4/27: T-Shirt Giveaway #2 (UnityPoint Health)

5/13: Pennant Giveaway #3 (Pepsi of Davenport)

5/14: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa (Group O) | $1 Keystone Lights

5/15: Pint Glass Giveaway #3 (Another Round) | $2 Domestic Drafts

5/16: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | License Plate Frame Giveaway (Move Over Project)

5/17: Cross-Body Bag Giveaway (QC Airport) | $1 Keystone Lights

5/18: T-Shirt Giveaway #3 (UnityPoint Health)

5/27: Pennant Giveaway #4 (Pepsi of Davenport)

5/28: Team Poster Giveaway (Dippin' Dots) | Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa (Group O)

5/29: Pint Glass Giveaway #4 (Bally's) | $2 Domestic Drafts | Military Appreciation Night (Frito-Lay)

5/30: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | Mental Health Awareness Night & Jersey Auction (Vera French)

5/31: Bucket Hat Giveaway (Hy-Vee)

6/1: T-Shirt Giveaway #4 (UnityPoint Health)

6/10: Pennant Giveaway #5 (Pepsi of Davenport)

6/11: Half Price Ticket Night (Modern Woodmen) | $1 Keystone Lights

| Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa (Group O)

6/12: Pint Glass Giveaway #5 (Easy Eddy) | $2 Domestic Drafts | Pride Night (The Project of the Quad Cities)

6/13: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | John Deere Weekend

6/14: Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (Red Hot Chicago) | John Deere Weekend

6/15: T-Shirt Giveaway #5 (UnityPoint Health) | John Deere Weekend

6/17: Pennant Giveaway #6 (Pepsi of Davenport)

6/18: Fireworks! | QCBR & Epic Stone Night | Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa (Group O)

6/19: Mega Mini Fridge Giveaway (Budweiser) | Pint Glass Giveaway #6 (KCQQ) | $2 Domestic Drafts

6/20: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

6/21: Oven Mitt Giveaway (Butch's Pizza)

6/22: T-Shirt Giveaway #6 (UnityPoint Health)

7/1: Pennant Giveaway #7 (Pepsi of Davenport)

7/2: Fireworks! | Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa (Group O) | Hy-Vee Family Day

7/3: Red, White & Boom!!

7/18: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

7/19: Michael Massey Bobblehead Giveaway (Mediacom)

7/20: T-Shirt Giveaway #7 (UnityPoint Health)

7/22: Pennant Giveaway #8 (Pepsi of Davenport)

7/23: Free Admission & Tote Bag Giveaway (Modern Woodmen)

| Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa (Group O)

7/24: Pint Glass Giveaway #7 (WLLR) | $2 Domestic Drafts

7/25: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | Faith & Family Night (Chick-fil-A & Moody Radio)

7/26: Teoscar Hernandez Bobblehead Giveaway (Bally's)

7/27: T-Shirt Giveaway #8 (UnityPoint Health) | $1 Keystone Lights

8/5: Pennant Giveaway #9 (Pepsi of Davenport)

8/6: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa (Group O) | School Supplies Drive (One Step Printing)

8/7: Pint Glass Giveaway #8 (Citrus Surfer) | $2 Domestic Drafts

8/8: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | Disabilities Awareness Night Food Drive & Jersey Auction

8/9: Youth Backpack Giveaway (Pepsi of Davenport)

8/10: T-Shirt Giveaway #9 (UnityPoint Health) | Rascal's Birthday (Tyson Foods)

8/19: Pennant Giveaway #10 (Pepsi of Davenport)

8/20: Half Price Ticket Night (Modern Woodmen) | $1 Keystone Lights

| Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa (Group O)

8/21: Pint Glass Giveaway #9 (Another Round) | $2 Domestic Drafts

8/22: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | Cancer Survivor Night (Iowa Health Care)

8/23: Tommy Pham Bobblehead Giveaway (Mediacom)

8/24: T-Shirt Giveaway #10 (UnityPoint Health) | $1 Keystone Lights

9/2: Pennant Giveaway #11 (Pepsi of Davenport)

9/3: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa w/ Jersey Auction (Group O)

9/4: Pint Glass Giveaway #10 (Performance Foodservice) | $2 Domestic Drafts

9/5: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | Hy-Vee Family Day

9/6: Vinnie Pasquantino Bobblehead Giveaway (Mediacom) | $1 Keystone Lights

| QC Veterans Outreach Jersey Auction | Free Amusements for Military (Pepsi of Davenport)

9/7: Biggest Giveaway of the Year!!!

