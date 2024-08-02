Anderson's Blast Topples TinCaps, 5-4

August 2, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - Max Anderson's go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning broke a 3-3 tie to help the West Michigan Whitecaps defeat the Fort Wayne TinCaps in front of 6,612 fans at Parkview Field by a score of 5-4 on Thursday night.

Anderson blasted the first pitch he saw over the center field wall, giving him his fifth hit of the series, helping West Michigan rally from a 2-0 deficit and win their fifth straight game, tying their 2024 season high.

The TinCaps took an early lead with a pair of runs in the second, highlighted by Nerwillian Cedeno's RBI-double to jump out in front by a score of 2-0. 'Caps pitcher Colin Fields settled in after his rocky second, tossing five innings and only encountering the single rough patch. After stranding the bases loaded in the fifth, the 'Caps finally broke through in the sixth. Catcher Thayron Liranzo, making his Whitecaps and Detroit Tigers organizational debut after being acquired in a trade earlier this week, ripped his first base hit with his new team - a double into the right field corner - to give the Whitecaps their first run. After a wild pitch scored a run to tie the game at two, Luke Gold's sacrifice fly plated Liranzo to give West Michigan a 3-2 lead. In the seventh, Griffin Doersching evened the contest at three with a solo homer to set the table for Anderson's heroics in the eighth. Joshua Mears brought the TinCaps within a run with a solo blast in the ninth, but Max Alba struck out Cedeno to pick up his third save of the year, end the contest, and seal West Michigan's third straight victory to open the series.

The Whitecaps record jumps to 18-14 in the second half and 49-49 on the season, while the TinCaps sink to 11-22 in the second half and 39-60 overall. 'Caps reliever Cleiverth Perez (7-1) tossed a pair of innings in relief in securing his seventh win of the season, while Tyler Morgan (4-5) gave up Anderson's homer in suffering his fifth loss. Liranzo reached base three times, as did Max Clark, pushing his hitting streak to eight games, tying a West Michigan season-best, and giving him at least one hit in every game he's played since joining the team.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday at 7:05 pm. Lefty Joe Miller gets the start for West Michigan against TinCaps righty Sam Whiting. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.