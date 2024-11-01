Preview: Warriors Head into Victoria Looking for a Win

November 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Moose Jaw Warriors will look to get back on track when they head into Victoria to face the Royals on Friday night.

Moose Jaw has lost three straight games to open up their BC Division road trip, but have been getting better with each outing.

"It's hard because we have a group that knows we can win and things aren't clicking right now obviously, but we're playing up to potential," Warriors assistant captain Rilen Kovacevic said. We have some players in here that think they can do better and know they can do better and will do better, and it will come soon."

The Warriors are coming off a 4-1 loss in Prince George on Tuesday and have had a few days in Victoria to regroup as they look to finish off their five-game road trip on a high note.

Kovacevic said the Warriors know it will only take one game to get them back to their winning ways.

"We've had a lot of success in the past and success to start this year, actually, so guys know it's a possibility and we've just got to keep working," he said.

The Royals have put together a strong start to the season as they currently sit second in the BC Division with a 8-3-1-1 record through 13 games.

In their last action, Victoria split two games in Prince George, falling 6-3 last Friday and then skating to a 5-4 shootout win on Saturday.

For the Warriors to get back into the win column, Kovacevic said the team needs to start taking the attack to their opponents, starting with the Royals on Friday night.

"We need to match the other team's offence, we get so much thrown at us and we're not necessarily focusing on trying to give back, we're kind of going into our own shell and accepting it, we need to push back here," he said.

Against the Cougars on Tuesday, Kovacevic said Prince George did a good job of shooting from all angles and looking for rebounds, which is something he would like to see in the Warriors' game heading into Victoria.

"You can throw a puck on net, it doesn't necessarily mean it's a scoring chance, but the more pucks on net you get, the more you can build off it and play like that," he said.

The Warriors and Royals will square off on Friday night at 8:05 p.m. Saskatchewan time. Tune into the action on CHL TV and Country 100 with Voice of the Warriors James Gallo, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 7:40 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.