Chiefs Face Winterhawks for the First Time this Season Friday at Home
November 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs take on the Portland Winterhawks to kick off the new month Friday night. It's the first time the divisional foes are facing each other this season, with Spokane going 2-3-1-0 against Portland last season.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway
JERSEY COLOR: Blue
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
