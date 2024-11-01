Chiefs Face Winterhawks for the First Time this Season Friday at Home

November 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs take on the Portland Winterhawks to kick off the new month Friday night. It's the first time the divisional foes are facing each other this season, with Spokane going 2-3-1-0 against Portland last season.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway

JERSEY COLOR: Blue

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.)

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

