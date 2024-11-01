Game Day Preview: Broncos Visit Raiders
November 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Prince Albert, SK - An all East Division match-up goes down at the Art Hauser Centre Friday night as the Swift Current Broncos (8-6-0-0) visit the Prince Albert Raiders (4-7-2-0) in the second of eight match-up this season.
LAST GAME 4-1 L vs Hurricanes: Despite outshooting the Hurricanes 34-16, the Broncos dropped their second straight game at VisitLethbridge.com Arena 3-1 after the Hurricanes scored three times in the first period. Broncos F Luke Mistelbacher continued his nine game point streak scoring on the power play in the 2nd period.
LETHBRIDGE: This is the second of eight meetings between the Broncos and Raiders this season. The Broncos won the first match-up September 28th which was their first win of the season 5-4 at home. Since 1996 the Broncos are 106-60-13-9 with five ties and at the Art Hauser Centre the Broncos are 47-33-10-3 and four ties on the road. Dawson Gerwing leads the team in scoring against Prince Albert, scoring a goal and two assists. While Joey Rocha 27 saves in the win on September 28.
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES
September 27/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 SC)
November 1/2024 - at Prince Albert
November 29/2024 - at Swift Current
December 27/2024 - at Prince Albert
December 28/2024 - at Swift Current
January 17/2025 - at Prince Albert
February 14/2025 - at Prince Albert
March 1/2025 - at Swift Current
2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:
October 25/2023 - at Swift Current (3-2 SC)
October 28/2023 - at Prince Albert (4-2 PA)
December 1/2023 - at Swift Current (4-3 SO PA)
March 1/2024 - at Prince Albert (4-2 SC)
For more on tonight's game, visit the Game Notes & Stats Link above. You catch the broadcast live on the home of the Broncos Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 and puck drop goes at 7 PM.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024
- Oil Kings Look to Keep Rolling against Thunderbirds - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Preview: Game 15 at Regina Pats - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Face Winterhawks for the First Time this Season Friday at Home - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Day Preview: Broncos Visit Raiders - Swift Current Broncos
- Preview: Warriors Head into Victoria Looking for a Win - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Tyler DiCarlo Inks WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Portland - Portland Winterhawks
- WHL and McSweeney's Premium Jerky and Meat Snacks Launch Minor Hockey Training Day Contest - WHL
- Game Day Hub: November 1 at Spokane - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.