Game Day Preview: Broncos Visit Raiders

November 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Prince Albert, SK - An all East Division match-up goes down at the Art Hauser Centre Friday night as the Swift Current Broncos (8-6-0-0) visit the Prince Albert Raiders (4-7-2-0) in the second of eight match-up this season.

LAST GAME 4-1 L vs Hurricanes: Despite outshooting the Hurricanes 34-16, the Broncos dropped their second straight game at VisitLethbridge.com Arena 3-1 after the Hurricanes scored three times in the first period. Broncos F Luke Mistelbacher continued his nine game point streak scoring on the power play in the 2nd period.

LETHBRIDGE: This is the second of eight meetings between the Broncos and Raiders this season. The Broncos won the first match-up September 28th which was their first win of the season 5-4 at home. Since 1996 the Broncos are 106-60-13-9 with five ties and at the Art Hauser Centre the Broncos are 47-33-10-3 and four ties on the road. Dawson Gerwing leads the team in scoring against Prince Albert, scoring a goal and two assists. While Joey Rocha 27 saves in the win on September 28.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

September 27/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 SC)

November 1/2024 - at Prince Albert

November 29/2024 - at Swift Current

December 27/2024 - at Prince Albert

December 28/2024 - at Swift Current

January 17/2025 - at Prince Albert

February 14/2025 - at Prince Albert

March 1/2025 - at Swift Current

2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 25/2023 - at Swift Current (3-2 SC)

October 28/2023 - at Prince Albert (4-2 PA)

December 1/2023 - at Swift Current (4-3 SO PA)

March 1/2024 - at Prince Albert (4-2 SC)

For more on tonight's game, visit the Game Notes & Stats Link above. You catch the broadcast live on the home of the Broncos Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 and puck drop goes at 7 PM.

