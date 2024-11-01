Game Day Hub: November 1 at Spokane

November 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks head to Spokane for a Friday, November 1 clash at Spokane Arena at 7:00 p.m. against the Chiefs, kicking off a road trip through Washington State.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Spokane Arena

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks came up short in a 4-2 battle against the Everett Silvertips at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. Tyson Jugnauth opened the scoring for Portland in the first period, but Everett quickly responded with two goals to take the lead heading into the intermission. Early in the second, captain Kyle Chyzowski evened the score on a power play, only for Everett to regain the lead later in the period and add another goal in the third, securing the 4-2 victory.

Scouting Spokane

The Spokane Chiefs, currently third in the Western Conference standings with a 9-6 record, will host the Portland Winterhawks this Friday. Despite a strong start to the season, the Chiefs are aiming to rebound after two recent losses, including a 6-3 defeat to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Wednesday. Spokane displayed resilience in that matchup, rallying with goals from Chase Harrington, Owen Schoettler, and Hayden Paupanekis, but they were ultimately outpaced by Edmonton. Harrington, who scored his fourth of the season, is one of the Chiefs' key contributors alongside team leader Shea Van Olm, who has notched 21 points in 15 games.

Spokane's defense, led by goaltender Dawson Cowan with a .898 save percentage, will be tested against a Portland offense eager to break a seven-game winless streak. The Chiefs hold a strong power-play success rate of 23.6%, boosted by their special teams' success against Edmonton, and a penalty kill at 81%.

-

