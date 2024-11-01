Tyler DiCarlo Inks WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Portland

November 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of goaltender Tyler DiCarlo to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. DiCarlo impressed at this summer's Neely Cup, where he stopped 60 shots across 110 minutes of play.

DiCarlo, 15, was selected by Portland in the first round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The 5-foot-10, 145-pound netminder currently plays for Team Alaska 15O Tier 1, where he has posted a .909 save percentage during the 2024-25 season.

The young goaltender has developed through the Team Alaska program over several years, consistently demonstrating his abilities at various age levels. His performance at the Neely Cup this summer, where he maintained a strong presence between the pipes, further solidified the organization's confidence in his potential. -

