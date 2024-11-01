Wheat Kings to Honour Al Macpherson with Helmet Decal

November 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







BRANDON, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings have announced plans to wear special commemorative decals in honour of the late John 'Al' Macpherson for the remainder of the 24-25 season.

Al was instrumental in the success of the Wheat Kings for the better part of 3 decades. One of the most respected and successful junior hockey scouts in Western Canada, Macpherson is one of the longest serving members in the organization's history, first joining the team in a part-time scouting capacity back in 1986.He took over a full-time role as director of player personnel in 1998 and began overseeing a scouting staff and a 50-player protected list that has generally been one of the strongest in the league for decades. Also in that time, the team advanced to two league finals, four Eastern Conference finals and made it to the final of the Memorial Cup in 2010.

The team will wear decals on their helmet starting with the game on Saturday, November 2nd when the team will also hold a moment of silence during the pre-game ceremony.

