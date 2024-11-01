Hitmen Earn 5-3 Victory Over Hurricanes
November 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Calgary Hitmen News Release
Lethbridge, AB - The Calgary Hitmen extended their road point streak to three games with a 5-3 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday night at VisitLethbridge.com Arena.
The line of David Adaszynski, Maxim Muranov and Rylan Ng powered the Calgary attack combining for seven points. Muranov notched a trio of assists, Adaszynski scored twice while Ng recorded a goal and an assist as the Hitmen handed the Hurricanes their first regulation home ice loss in nine games.
Calgary never trailed building period leads of 2-1 and 4-2 improving to 3-0 against the 'Canes this season. Chase Valliant, with his first goal of the season and Connor Hvidston with his fourth, also found the back of the net for the visitors.
The Hitmen carried the play most of the night, outshooting the Hurricanes 41-22 and received a 19 save performance from rookie goaltender Eric Tu who picked up his third victory.
Logan Wormald, Landen Ward and Miguel Marques counted goals for Lethbridge.
The Hitmen, 6-5-2-1, will now return home to host Red Deer on Monday, Nov. 4. Game time is 7:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary then prepares for their six-game U.S. Division road trip which opens Friday, Nov. 8 in Kent against the Seattle Thunderbirds.
