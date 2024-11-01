Hawks Drop 4-2 Decision to Chiefs

November 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks fell to the Spokane Chiefs, 4-2, at Spokane Arena on Friday night.

Game #15: Portland (2) vs. SPO (4)

SOG: POR (29) - SPO (50)

PP: POR (0/2) - SPO (1/4)

Saves: Štìbeták (47/50) - Cowan (26/29)

SCORING:

SPO - Shea Van Olm (12) from Berkly Catton

POR - Josh Zakreski (5) from Tyson Jugnauth

POR - Hudson Darby (2) from Ryan Miller and Tyson Yaremko

SPO - Nathan Mayes (2) from Berkly Catton and Shea Van Olm

SPO - Shea Van Olm (13) from Berkly Catton

GAME SUMMARY:

The teams remained deadlocked through a scoreless first period before Spokane broke through 4:29 into the second, netting the game's opening goal. Portland's response came in dramatic fashion as Josh Zakreski turned defense into offense, racing down the ice while shorthanded and rifling a shot past the Chiefs' netminder's blocker side for his first career shorthanded goal. The Hawks seized momentum late in the frame when a forced turnover sparked a 2-on-1 rush, culminating in Hudson Darby unleashing a rocket from the right faceoff dot to give Portland a 2-1 lead heading into the final period.

The Hawks' lead slipped away 8:39 into the third period when Spokane evened the score at 2-2. Portland nearly reclaimed the advantage when Ryan Miller earned a penalty shot opportunity, but he couldn't solve the Chiefs' goalkeeper. The missed chance proved costly as Spokane would take the lead shortly after. With the Hawks pressing late and their net empty, the Chiefs sealed the 4-2 victory with an empty-net goal.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks take on the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday, November 2 at 6:05 p.m. at acessso ShoWare Center for the first televised matchup of the I-5 Rivalry Series presented by ZoomCare. Watch on Portland's CW and don't miss a minute of the action!

