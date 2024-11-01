Game Day Preview: Game 15 at Regina Pats
November 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Vs Pats: Tonight's matchup is the second of five matchups between the Tigers and Pats this season. The Tigers won the previous game 5-1 with Mathew Ward (2G,1A) and Andrew Basha (1G,2A) leading the way with three points each.
2024-25 Season Series:
Regina 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 26 2024)
2024-25 Standings:
8-6-0-0
Central Div. - 2nd
Eastern Con. - 3rd
Home - 6-3-0-0
Away - 2-3-0-0
2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Goals - Hunter St. Martin (8)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (16)
Points - Gavin McKenna (23)
PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (42)
Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna / Jonas Woo (+8)
Wins - Harrison Meneghin (5)
Save % - Jordan Switzer (.899)
GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.74)
Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)
Special Teams:
Power Play: 11 - 53 - 20.8%
Penalty Kill: 48 - 62 - 77.4%
Recent Milestones: Harrison Meneghin recently hit a major milestone winning his 50th career WHL game on October 23rd against the Calgary Hitmen.
Upcoming Milestones: Captain Oasiz Wiesblatt is coming up quickly on a major milestone. He is only two points away from 200 in his Tigers career.
Streaks: Gavin McKenna's five game point streak has shot him to the top of the league's point leaders with 23. Over the five games, he's scored 5 goals and added 5 assists.
Recent Transactions: The Tigers recently traded goaltender Ethan McCallum to Saskatoon for a 4th round pick (2027) and a conditional 4th round pick (2028) and signed 2006 born forward Carter Cunningham to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. The Tigers also have forward Brayden Ryan-MacKay called up from SAHA's U18 Prep Team.
Roster Makeup: The Tigers currently have 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders, 8 Defencemen and 15 Forwards, including 8 rookies.
Age Breakdown: 3 - 20-year-olds, 4 - 19-year-olds, 8 - 18-year-olds, 6 - 17-year-olds and 4 - 16-year-old.
NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)
Previous Games
6-3 Win - @ Moose Jaw Warriors
4-2 Win - Vs Calgary Hitmen
4-2 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels
5-1 Win - Vs Regina Pats
4-3 Win - @ Calgary Hitmen
Next Five Games:
Friday, November 1 - @ Regina Pats
Saturday, November 2 - @ Brandon Wheat Kings
Wednesday, November 6 - @ Lethbridge Hurricanes
Friday, November 8 - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings
Saturday, November 9 - Vs Moose Jaw Warriors
