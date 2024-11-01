Game Preview: Cougars at Blazers

16 DOWN: The Prince George Cougars enter tonight with a 8-4-2-2 record (19 points) on the season after sixteen games. The Cats are 4-0-2-2 at home and 4-4-0-0 on the road so far this season. In 2023-24, the Cougars posted an 12-4 record after fifteen games.

LEONARD TO PG: On Thursday, October 31, the Cougars acquired defenceman Fraser Leonard (06) from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for Drew Peterson (06) and a 2025 sixth-round selection. Leonard, 18, joins the Cougars after playing 59 games with the Hitmen and Saskatoon Blades. In those 59 games, the Cochrane, AB product owns four goals and five assists. In 2021, the 6'2 right-handed shot blue-liner was selected in the fourth round by Saskatoon at 68th overall.

LAST GAME RECAP: On Tuesday October 29th, the Prince George Cougars concluded their three-game home-stand with a 4-1 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors at the CN Centre. Terik Parascak spearheaded the Cougar offence, compiling three points (2-1-3) in the win. Jett Lajoie and Koehn Ziemmer added tallies in the victory as well for PG. Josh Ravensbergen picked up his 8th win of the season and collected his first WHL assist.

THE 300 CLUB: On Saturday, October 27th, Riley Heidt became the first Prince George Cougar in team history to reach the 300-point plateau. After scoring two goals on Saturday against Victoria, the Saskatoon, SK product enters tonight with 93 goals and 207 assists in 233 games.

HOME COOKING: The Prince George Cougars have not been beaten in regulation at the CN Centre during the regular season since January 2024. The Cats' last regulation loss in the regular season on home ice occurred on January 20, 2024, against the Portland Winterhawks. This season, Prince George is 4-0-2-2 at the CN Centre.

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: Three Prince George Cougars have been named to NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary List. Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen and forwards Jett Lajoie and Aiden Foster were three Prince George Cougars named to the list. In total, 55 WHL players were named to the list. Ravensbergen was named an 'A' rating, which indicates the North Vancouver, BC product as a potential first-round selection. For Lajoie and Foster, they have them named a 'C' rating, which classifies the duo as a possible fourth or fifth-round pick.

RAVENSBERGEN TO CHL ROSTER: Cougar goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen has been named to Team CHL for the first edition of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota. The draft-eligible netminder enters tonight as the WHL's league leader in wins with six. The Prospects Challenge is a two-game series between the CHL and USA Hockey's National Development Program (NTDP). The first game of the new event will take place Tuesday, November 26th, in London, ON, and the second contest will be Wednesday, November 27, in Oshawa, ON.

CHL TOP 10 RANKINGS: In the fifth week of the CHL Top 10 Power Rankings, the Prince George Cougars are ranked at number seven. This marks the fifth consecutive week Prince George has been listed in the Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 rankings.

MILESTONE WATCH:

Riley Heidt - 92 career goals (8 away from 100)

Koehn Ziemmer - 98 goals (2 away from 100)

Koehn Ziemmer - 192 games played (8 away from 200)

Matteo Danis - 49 career points (1 away from 50)

Viliam Kmec - 194 career games played (6 away from 200)

Viliam Kmec - 94 career points (6 away from 100)

Hunter Laing - 88 career games played (12 away from 100)

WHERE: Sandman Centre - Kamloops, BC

WHEN: Friday, November 1 @ 7:00 pm

LISTEN: 94.3 The Goat

WATCH: WHL Live

