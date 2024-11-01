Wilson Scores Twice in 10-5 Loss to Tigers

November 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats offence alive in the second period, but it was too little too late, as they fell to the Medicine Hat Tigers 10-5 on Friday at the Brandt Centre.

The Pats got a two-goal game from Anthony Wilson, two assists from Tanner Howe and singles from Tye Spencer, Jaxsin Vaughan and Tyson Buczkowski.

Gavin McKenna led the way for the Tigers with six points (2G-4A) while Hunter St. Martin (4G-1A) tallied five points and Bryce Pickford (3G-1A), Oasiz Wiesblatt (4A) and Jonas Woo (4A) had four-point games. Jordan Switzer got the win, making 21 saves.

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0 Tigers at 4:37 - Hunter St. Martin (9), unassisted // Ewan Huet stopped the puck behind his goal where St. Martin stole the puck from him and tucked it into the open cage to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

2-0 Tigers at 12:37 - Hunter St. Martin (10), assisted by Andrew Basha & Bryce Pickford (5-on-3 PP) // With the Tigers on a two-man advantage, St. Martin was able to ship the puck past Huet's left shoulder and into the net to make it 2-0 for the Tigers.

Second Period

3-0 Tigers at 37 seconds - Gavin McKenna (8), assisted by Hunter St. Martin & Oasiz Wiesblatt // McKenna's shot from near the goal line at an almost impossible angle somehow beat Huet to extend the Tigers lead to 3-0.

4-0 Tigers at 2:51 - Bryce Pickford (4), assisted by Jonas Woo & Andrew Basha // Pickford's slapshot beat Huet through the five-hole to make it 4-0 Tigers.

5-0 Tigers at 6:06 - Gavin McKenna (9), assisted by Jonas Woo & Oasiz Wiesblatt // A shot off the back boards deflected to McKenna in front and he fired it high glove over an outstretched Huet to make it 5-0.

5-1 Pats at 8:10 - Tyson Buczkowski (3), assisted by Dayton Deschamps & Tanner Howe // Buczkowksi's point shot appeared to change direction and found its way past Jordan Switzer to get the Pats on the board.

5-2 Pats at 8:37 - Anthony Wilson (4), assisted by Logan Peskett & Cole Temple // Peskett sent a pass to the front of the Tigers net and Wilson was there to one-time it past the Tigers netminder to pull the Pats to within three at 5-2.

5-3 Pats at 9:54 - Anthony Wilson (5), assisted by Kolten Bridgeman & Cameron Kuzma // Wilson found a rebound in front of the Tigers net and put a backhander past Switzer to pull the Pats to within a pair.

6-3 Tigers at 11:12 - Bryce Pickford (5), assisted by Oasiz Wiesblatt (PP) // Pickford's point shot beat a screened Huet to restore the Tigers' three-goal lead at 6-3.

7-3 Tigers at 14:45 - Andrew Basha (6), assisted by Jonas Woo & Carter Cunningham // Woo sent a cross-crease pass to a wide-open Basha where he put it in the wide-open Pats net to make it a four-goal lead at 7-3.

8-3 Tigers at 15:37 - Hunter St. Martin (11), assisted by Gavin McKenna & Jonas Woo // McKenna's pass to the slot went to a crashing St. Martin and he directed it past the Pats netminder with his skate to make it 8-3.

8-4 Pats at 18:42 - Tye Spencer (4), unassisted // Spencer won the puck beside the Tigers goal, forced his way to the front of the net, and put it past Switzer to make it 8-4.

Third Period

9-4 Tigers at 1:06 - Bryce Pickford (6), assisted by Gavin McKenna & Oasiz Wiesblatt (PP) // Pickford's one-timer from the left circle beat Pyne to make it 9-4.

10-4 Tigers at 14:11 - Hunter St. Martin (12), assisted by Gavin McKenna& Player // St. Martin blew past a Pats defender and tucked a backhander past Pyne to make it 10-4.

10-5 Pats at 18:20 - Jaxsin Vaughan (2), assisted by Tanner Howe (SH) // Vaughan lost the puck near the Tigers net and the defender knocked it past Switzter to make it 10-5.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 5-10-11-26 | Medicine Hat - 16-17-19-52

PP : Regina - 0/3 | Medicine Hat - 3/8

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Ewan Huet (22 saves / 28 shots in 31:12) and Kelton Pyne (20 saves / 24 shots in 28:48)

Medicine Hat: Jordan Switzer (21 saves / 26 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Gavin McKenna - Tigers

Second: Andrew Basha - Tigers

Third: Anthony Wilson - Pats

COMING UP

The Regina Pats are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Swift Current Broncos at 7pm in Speedy Creek. The Pats will then begin a three game homestand on Tuesday with a rematch against the Prince Albert Raiders on Tuesday, November 5 at 7pm. The Pats will then host Brandon on November 8 and Lethbridge on November 10.

