WHL and McSweeney's Premium Jerky and Meat Snacks Launch Minor Hockey Training Day Contest

November 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, AB. - The Western Hockey League and McSweeney's Premium Jerky and Meat Snacks announced today the launch of the WHL McSweeney's Minor Hockey Training Day Contest.

Since 2016, the WHL and McSweeney's have partnered to celebrate community and hockey in Western Canada while also providing WHL fans with the opportunity to win and sample premium Canadian beef jerky.

Through the WHL McSweeney's Minor Hockey Training Day Contest, the WHL and McSweeney's provide an opportunity for minor hockey teams in Western Canada to win a training day with their local WHL Club.

"McSweeney's is thrilled to continue as the Official Meat Snack of the Western Hockey League, fueling both the game and its devoted fans," commented Mike Moorhouse, Brand Manager with Direct Plus Food Group. "The WHL is more than just elite hockey- it brings people together, fostering camaraderie and creating truly Canadian moments that resonate with a tremendously passionate fanbase. We're proud to contribute to these shared experiences with exciting activations, exclusive promotions, and opportunities for fans to enjoy McSweeney's Beef Jerky at WHL events. Together, we aim to enhance the fan experience, celebrating the sport and surrounding community."

From November 1 through December 15, 2024, minor hockey teams can enter to win a unique training experience with their local WHL team, including an on-ice session, an education session, a team meet and greet, McSweeney's gifting, and more. Minor hockey teams are eligible to enter the contest online by visiting https://mcsweeneys.ca/hockeytrainingday/. Only one entry per team is permitted.

Please be advised: Minor hockey teams must be residents of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan or Manitoba and between the ages of six to 16. Teams will be responsible for their own transportation to and from the event. Team coaches must attend the WHL McSweeney's Minor Hockey Training Day event and will be included in the on-ice session. Parent chaperones may be required depending on the age of the winning team.

"The WHL is thrilled to welcome back longtime partner McSweeney's Premium Jerky and Meat Snacks," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "McSweeney's and the WHL share a mutual passion for supporting our great communities and we are excited to come together to deliver upon that priority once again this season."

Aside from the WHL McSweeney's Training Day, the celebrated McSweeney's Jerky Toss returns to WHL arenas for another season. Fans in all 16 of the WHL's Western Canadian markets can look forward to the opportunity to catch a snack in the stands, with 12 McSweeney's Jerky Tosses scheduled in each market throughout the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season.

Finally, WHL fans will keep up to date on the off-ice efforts of WHL players and teams through the WHL Community Collective presented by McSweeney's - a digital content series set to highlight the community contributions of WHL teams across Western Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.