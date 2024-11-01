Newly Acquired Defenceman Fraser Leonard Reunites with Terik Parascak

November 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







KAMLOOPS, BC - Newly acquired defenceman Fraser Leonard has had an eventful 24 hours, filled with excitement over joining the Prince George Cougars. The 18-year-old Cochrane, AB product shared that one of the main highlights of this transition is reuniting with his former teammate, Terik Parascak. "It's been a crazy couple of days," Leonard said. "I was so excited to hear that it was Prince George and that I am back with Terik. It's going to be fun."

Leonard and Parascak previously played together for two seasons at EDGE School in the CSSHL, forging a strong connection. Parascak remembered his surprise upon hearing the news: "I was just sitting and having dinner, and then all of a sudden, I saw that he was spam calling me telling me about the trade," Parascak chuckled. "It's super exciting; he's a great kid, a great player, and just very lucky to have him here." Beyond being teammates once again, the pair will also be living together, which they are both looking forward to.

Leonard's first day with the Cougars has already been positive, and he's finding the transition smooth. "It's been real easy," Leonard said. "It helps to know some of the guys here, but it's been awesome, and I can't wait to get going." Having previously played for two other WHL teams, Leonard feels a renewed sense of excitement about this opportunity. "Honestly, my time in the WHL has been an adventure," Leonard said with a smile. "I've been to a lot of places, but now here with Prince George, I'm just eager and excited to get going with such an amazing organization."

Parascak believes fans will be impressed with Leonard's impact on the team. "He is a really good player," said Parascak. "He plays hard and moves pucks well, and I can't wait to get going with him."

GM and Head Coach Mark Lamb also expressed confidence in what Leonard will bring to the Cougars' defensive core. "We have watched Fraser for a while when he was both with Saskatoon and Calgary and have seen his development," Lamb said. "He is a guy that never really had an opportunity in the league. He has had some unique situations when you look at the trade with Saskatoon when they were going for it, and then Calgary is in a similar situation, so we thought he can really help us. It's a trade we wanted."

Fraser Leonard will make his Cougars debut tonight when the team faces the Kamloops Blazers at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.