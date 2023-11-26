Power Play Powers Bears to 2-1 Win over Wild

November 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (15-4-0-0) scored twice on the power play in the first period en route to a 2-1 victory over the Iowa Wild (6-9-1-1) on Sunday evening at GIANT Center. Hershey completed its second straight week in which it had swept all three of its games, and has won a season-high six consecutive matches.

In picking up their 15th win in only their 19th contest of the season, the Bears kept pace with the 1957-58 Bears squad (15-2-2) for the most wins in franchise history through their first 19 games.

Ethen Frank tallied his team-leading eighth goal of the season at 9:47 of the first period when he one-timed a Chase Priskie pass at the left circle above the blocker of Zane McIntryre for a power-play goal. The strike was Frank's fifth of the season with the man advantage, and Hershey's first conversion on the power play since Nov. 4 vs. Bridgeport. Mike Sgarbossa picked up a secondary assist on the goal.

Alex Limoges scored for the second time in as many nights, this time on the power play, off a face-off play at the left circle. Frank moved the puck to Sgarbossa, who sent it toward the front of the cage, where Limoges was able to slide a rebound underneath the pad of McIntryre for his fifth of the season at 13:31.

Iowa connected with a power-play goal of its own in the second period when Jake Lucchini managed to redirect Nic Petan's shot off the crossbar, and it banked into the net past Clay Stevenson at the left post off the equipment of a Bears player at 10:31.

The Bears appeared to take a 3-1 lead with a shorthanded goal at 13:50, but Riley Sutter was deemed to have kicked the puck into the net by the official as Sutter attempted to corral his own rebound, negating the potential goal. A subsequent video review didn't produce enough evidence for the officiating crew to overturn the decision, and the score remained 2-1 in favor of Hershey.

With approximately three minutes remaining in the second, Stevenson made three excellent saves on the same sequence, first denying Adam Raksa twice, then robbing Mike O'Leary with a blocker save while lying on his stomach in the crease. Overall, Iowa out-shot Hershey 19-5 in the second frame, with Stevenson turning in 18 stops in the middle frame; the 19 shots by the Wild were the most by a Bears opponent in a single period this season.

Hershey then closed down Iowa in the third, limiting the visitors to five shots on goal to secure the win.

Shots finished 27-20 in favor of the Wild. Stevenson went 26-for-27 to secure his sixth victory of the season; McIntyre went 18-for-20 in the defeat for Iowa. Hershey went 2-for-5 on the power play; the Wild went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7:05 p.m. to begin a four-game road trip. Hershey returns home to GIANT Center to host the Cleveland Monsters for Hometown Heroes Night, featuring military-themed activities and recognition throughout the evening, on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.