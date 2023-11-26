Silver Knights Defeat Roadrunners, 3-2, in Overtime
November 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Tucson Roadrunners, 3-2 in overtime, on Sunday evening at The Dollar Loan Center.
Adam Cracknell got the Silver Knights off to a fast start with a power-play goal at 5:00 in the first period. Sheldon Rempal fired a wrister on goal from the left faceoff dot, and Cracknell jabbed in the rebound for the early lead. Tyler Benson also collected an assist on the play.
Early in the second period, Jonas Rondbjerg found the back of the net to extend the lead to 2-0. Lukas Cormier kept the puck in the blue line, then dumped it down to Brendan Brisson at the top of the left faceoff circle. He found Rondbjerg in front of the net for the one-timer.
Tucson's Hunter Drew received a game misconduct following a scrum. The Roadrunners cut the lead to 1 with a goal by Dylan Guenther, assisted by Victor Soderstrom.
Austin Poganski tapped in a goal off of a rebound in the third period to knot things up at 2-2. The score remained even at the end of regulation, sending the game to overtime.
With just under a minute left in the extra period, Gage Quinney rifled his 100th AHL goal past the keeper to seal the victory for the Silver Knights. Grigori Denisenko and Dysin Mayo picked up assists on the play.
Goaltender Jordan Papirny saved 30 of the 32 shots on net.
The Silver Knights are back in Henderson to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:00 p.m. PT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2023
- Silver Knights Defeat Roadrunners, 3-2, in Overtime - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Earn 3/4 Points in Henderson; Take Overtime Loss Sunday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Split Weekend Series with 3-2 Loss Against Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Even Road Trip Record with Win over Griffins - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Battle Back to Beat Marlies 4-3 in Overtime - Cleveland Monsters
- Wranglers Fall to Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Lukosevicius scores twice in Senators loss to Islanders in Bridgeport - Belleville Senators
- Power Play Powers Bears to 2-1 Win over Wild - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Drops 2-1 Decision to Hershey - Iowa Wild
- MacLean Leads Islanders over Senators - Bridgeport Islanders
- Six Canucks Have Multi-Point Games as Abbotsford Wins 7-2 in Calgary - Abbotsford Canucks
- Morning Skate Report: November 26, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Notes - ABB vs CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- New York Islanders Acquire Tyce Thompson in Exchange for Arnaud Durandeau - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Hershey Bears - Iowa Wild
- Game #17: Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Wild, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Belleville to Wrap up Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wranglers Cool Down Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.