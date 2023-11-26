Silver Knights Defeat Roadrunners, 3-2, in Overtime

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Tucson Roadrunners, 3-2 in overtime, on Sunday evening at The Dollar Loan Center.

Adam Cracknell got the Silver Knights off to a fast start with a power-play goal at 5:00 in the first period. Sheldon Rempal fired a wrister on goal from the left faceoff dot, and Cracknell jabbed in the rebound for the early lead. Tyler Benson also collected an assist on the play.

Early in the second period, Jonas Rondbjerg found the back of the net to extend the lead to 2-0. Lukas Cormier kept the puck in the blue line, then dumped it down to Brendan Brisson at the top of the left faceoff circle. He found Rondbjerg in front of the net for the one-timer.

Tucson's Hunter Drew received a game misconduct following a scrum. The Roadrunners cut the lead to 1 with a goal by Dylan Guenther, assisted by Victor Soderstrom.

Austin Poganski tapped in a goal off of a rebound in the third period to knot things up at 2-2. The score remained even at the end of regulation, sending the game to overtime.

With just under a minute left in the extra period, Gage Quinney rifled his 100th AHL goal past the keeper to seal the victory for the Silver Knights. Grigori Denisenko and Dysin Mayo picked up assists on the play.

Goaltender Jordan Papirny saved 30 of the 32 shots on net.

The Silver Knights are back in Henderson to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

