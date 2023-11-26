Game Notes - ABB vs CGY

Sunday Funday!

The Wranglers search for their third straight win on Sunday against the Abbotsford Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop 1pm.

Calgary skated to a 3-1 victory against Abbotsford on Saturday thanks to an outstanding 41-save performance from Dustin Wolf and a strong penalty-kill effort.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

December 1, 2023 8:00pm @ Henderson The Dollar Loan Centre

December 3, 2023 8:00pm @ Henderson The Dollar Loan Centre

Head-2-Head:

Calgary (13-3-1) currently leads the Pacific Division with 27 points and is in a tight race for top spot in the AHL, sitting one point back.

Abbotsford (10-5-1) sit fourth in the Pacific with 21 points, while the Wranglers 3-1 win on Saturday put an end to the Canucks five-game winning streak.

The Wranglers have the edge over the Canucks through three games this season, with wins in all three meetings. (3-0-0)

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Dryden Hunt

Keep an eye on Dryden Hunt in this one.

Hunt had a goal and an assist against the Canucks on Saturday and has nine points (3g,6a) in nine games with the Wranglers this season.

He needs just one more assist (99) to reach 100 helpers in his AHL career.

ONE TIMERS:

Dustin Wolf and Oscar Dansk both sit top-10 amongst goalies for GAA and SV%.

Matt Coronato has 13 points (6g,7a) in 11 games.

Clark Bishop has 1g,3a in his last five games, including two assists and a fight on Saturday.

Ben Jones leads the Wranglers in scoring with 15 points (6g,9a).

