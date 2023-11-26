MacLean Leads Islanders over Senators

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Kyle MacLean scored two goals including the game winner on Sunday afternoon, as the Bridgeport Islanders (6-11-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, registered a 4-2 win over the Belleville Senators (6-8-1-1) at Total Mortgage Arena.

Travis Mitchell (first professional goal) and Ruslan Iskhakov both scored once and added an assist, while Ken Appleby (3-3-0) turned aside 25 shots for his third win this season. The Islanders outshot the Senators 41-27.

Bridgeport is 1-0-0-0 against Belleville this season.

After a scoreless first period, the Islanders exploded for three goals in the second, with their first coming just 3:38 in from Iskhakov. The Bridgeport forward hammered home a rebound in the crease following Mitchell's shot from the point, putting the Islanders up 1-0. Dennis Cholowski, who had five assists against Belleville last season, recorded the secondary helper on the play.

Just under four minutes later, Bridgeport extended its lead with Mitchell's first pro goal. The 24-year-old defenseman, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday, corralled a rink-wide pass and fired a shot past Leevi Merilainen for his second point of the period. It also gave Mitchell his first pro multi-point game. Iskhakov and Jeff Kubiak assisted on the play.

The Senators got on the board 12:29 into the second period when an unassuming shot near the blue line from Jarid Lukosevicius leaked past Appleby to cut Belleville's deficit in half. Matthew Boucher and Kyle Betts helped set up the play, each recording assists on the tally.

The Islanders answered just six minutes later on the power play, as MacLean redirected Robin Salo's shot from the point past Merilainen. Otto Koivula was also credited with an assist on the tally. Bridgeport has now scored power-play goals in two straight games and three of its last four.

Bridgeport continued the scoring 5:38 into the third period when MacLean found himself on a breakaway against the Belleville goaltender, sliding it five-hole for his second goal of the day. Matt Maggio executed the stretch pass to find MacLean in alone, registering the primary assist, while Brian Pinho recorded the secondary assist.

With just under three minutes left in the game, the Senators capitalized on a 3-on-2, as Lukosevicius fired a shot past Appleby for his second goal.

The Islanders finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport has been perfect on the penalty kill in five of its last six games.

Next Time Out: The Islanders return to the road for their next contest on Friday night, facing the Providence Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Rhode Island. The puck drops at 7:05 pm and the game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.

