Game Preview: Bears vs. Wild, 3 p.m.

November 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears square off with the Iowa Wild for the second straight day as they host a Sunday matinee contest at GIANT Center. The Bears enter today's game having won five straight contests, and today is the last game of a three-game homestand before Hershey heads on a four-game road trip starting next Wednesday.

Hershey Bears (14-4-0-0) vs. Iowa Wild (6-8-1-1)

November 26, 2023 | 3 p.m. | Game 19 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mason Riley (79), Peter Schlittenhardt (#12)

Linespersons: Tommy George (61), John Rey (16)

Today's Promotions:

David A. Smith Printing Team Photo Night - The first 6,000 fans will receive a team photo, courtesy of David A. Smith Printing

Team Autograph Night - Post Game Autograph Session will take place on the ice for 75 minutes

BUY TICKETS NOW

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-Arena on 88.9 FM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears took the ice versus the Iowa Wild for the first time in franchise history last night, and Hershey skated away with a 2-1 victory. After a scoreless first period, Hershey finally broke through at 16:58 of the middle frame as Alex Limoges' shot from the right wing beat a screened Iowa goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to give Hershey a 1-0 lead. Chase Priskie and Joe Snively assisted on the marker. Before the period ended, Iowa's Gavin Hain tied the score 1-1 on a broken play with just 10.2 seconds left in the middle stanza. In the third period, Pierrick Dubé broke the tie, deflecting a Logan Day shot for the game-winning goal. Hershey outshot Iowa 27-26 in a game that featured just two penalty minutes, and the win was Hershey's fifth consecutive victory.

HISTORY AT THE QUARTER-POLE:

Last night's contest marked the quarter-pole of the AHL's 72-game slate, and through 18 contests, Hershey owns a league-best 14-4-0-0 record. Yesterday's win gave the club its best 18-game start since the 2006-07 season (13-2-1-2, 29 points), and matched the 1957-58 Bears squad (14-2-2, 30 points) for the most wins in club history through the first 18 games of a season.

DEFENSIVE MASTERS:

The Bears continue to be a stingy defensive team, and the Chocolate and White enter tonight's game allowing a league-low 2.17 goals per game. Hershey also tops the league in shots against per game, with the mark of 25.28 being the lowest total in the AHL. After surrendering four goals in back-to-back games to start the club's five-game win streak, the Bears have allowed a combined two goals in their last three victories. Iowa has struggled to generate offense this season, sitting 31st in the league in goals for (2.25) and last in shots for (25.50).

INSANE ZANE:

Iowa goaltender Zane McIntyre has yet to notch a win this season, recording a 0-4-2 record in six appearances. However, the veteran netminder has enjoyed great success versus the Bears in his AHL career, posting a 12-5-2 record in 21 regular season games versus Hershey with Providence, Utica, and Lehigh Valley. Six of those victories have come at GIANT Center, and all-time versus Hershey he boasts a 2.05 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. He also has postseason experience against the Bears, leading the Providence Bruins past Hershey in the second round of the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, registering a 1.94 goals-against average in the seven-game series.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard appeared in his 100th professional game last night. The netminder is tied for the league lead in victories this season with eight, a mark he shares with Calgary's Dustin Wolf, Cleveland's Jet Greaves, and Tucson's Matthew Villalta...Hershey has scored first in 11 games this season, owning a 10-1-0-0 record...With his goal last night, Hershey is now 9-0-0-0 when Pierrick Dubé records a point...Jimmy Huntington's next point will be the 100th of his professional career...With an assist last night, Iowa's Vinni Lettieri now has 18 points (10g, 8a) in 21 games all-time versus Hershey...Gavin Hain's goal last night for Iowa was his first career AHL tally.

ON THIS DATE:

Nov. 26, 1995 - Alexandre Giroux scored a power-play goal in the second period to give Hershey a 3-1 lead in an eventual 4-1 triumph over the Binghamton Senators at GIANT Center. This game launched Giroux's franchise-record goal scoring streak, as the forward dented the twine 22 times over his next 15 games through Jan. 18, 2009 vs. Worcester.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.