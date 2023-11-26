Bridgeport Islanders Host Belleville to Wrap up Weekend

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (5-11-1-0) look to snap a two-game slide this afternoon as they finish November with a 3 p.m. puck drop against the Belleville Senators (6-7-1-1) at Total Mortgage Arena. Last night, Karson Kuhlman scored a power-play goal in the first period and Jakub Skarek (3-8-1) made a season-high 30 saves, but it wasn't enough in a 2-1 setback to the Providence Bruins at home. Tanner Fritz and Robin Salo earned assists. Bridgeport played without defenseman Grant Hutton for the first time this year, as he was recalled by the New York Islanders earlier in the day.

LAST TIME OUT

Today's game marks the first of two meetings between the Islanders and Senators this season, and the only matchup at Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders travel to Belleville, Ontario to finish the series on Mar. 16th. Bridgeport won both games against Belleville last season and outscored Ottawa's affiliate 10-3. They recorded a 5-1 win at home on Feb. 23, 2023 and then skated to a 5-1 victory on Mar. 24, 2023 at CAA Arena. Dennis Cholowski had five assists in the series.

VIEW FROM BELLEVILLE

Head coach David Bell's team has lost four straight games (0-3-1-0) and is winless in regulation in its last 12. The Senators last won in regulation on Oct. 21st vs. Laval (5-4). Last night, Maxence Guenette, Orrin Centazzo and Angus Crookshank each scored in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack at the XL Center. Kevin Mandolese (0-2-1) made 40 saves on 44 shots. Crookshank leads Ottawa's affiliate in goals (6) and is tied for the team lead in scoring with Guenette (13 points). Belleville shares sixth place in the North Division with Laval, recording 14 points in its first 15 games.

GETTING THE CALL

It took until after Thanksgiving, but the Bridgeport Islanders finally saw their first transaction of the season on Saturday, as defenseman Grant Hutton was recalled by the New York Islanders. Sebastian Aho and Adam Pelech both sustained upper-body injuries for New York in the opening minutes of Friday's 5-3 win in Ottawa. Hutton recorded two hits and blocked one shot in 10:11 of playing time during his NHL season debut last night. The New York Islanders suffered a 1-0 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at home. In the AHL, Hutton has five assists in 16 games this season.

THE KUBIAK ATTACK

Jeff Kubiak has scored a goal in three of his last six games. His three goals this season share third on the team behind Ruslan Iskhakov (5) and Samuel Asselin (4). Kubiak, who was named an alternate captain for the first time in his pro career, has played 287 games with Bridgeport dating back to 2017. He is three games from tying Aaron Ness for sixth on the team's all-time games played list. Bridgeport captain Seth Helgeson holds the all-time record at 394 games played, which he set last March.

CALM, KUHL AND COLLECTED

Karson Kuhlman has scored a goal in three of his last five games, including Bridgeport's only tally last night. Kuhlman, who signed a one-year, two-way deal with the New York Islanders on July 5th, spent each of the last two seasons entirely in the NHL between Boston, Seattle, and Winnipeg. He has 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 147 NHL games and 43 points (22 goals, 21 assists) in 91 AHL games with Bridgeport and Providence. He skated on a line with Tanner Fritz and Eetu Liukas last night. Fritz logged the primary assist on Kuhlman's goal, giving Fritz five points in his last six games (5a).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (8-6-6): Last: 1-0 SOL vs. Philadelphia, last night -- Next: Tuesday at New Jersey, 7 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (7-6-2-1): Last: 4-2 W at Adirondack, last night -- Next: Wednesday vs. Kansas City, 10:05 a.m. ET

