Roadrunners Earn 3/4 Points in Henderson; Take Overtime Loss Sunday

HENDERSON, NV - The Tucson Roadrunners and Henderson Silver Knights series ended in a dealer's choice as Tucson drops Sunday night's contest 3-2 in overtime to fall to 9-6-1-1 on the year.

Period one began an eventful Sunday evening for both the Roadrunners and Silver Knights. Henderson struck first after an early high-sticking minor on Tucson. It would be Adam Cracknell, the former Roadrunners Captain, lighting the lamp against his former team and giving Henderson the 1-0 advantage on a power-play goal. The Roadrunners would get a power-play opportunity of their own in the period but wouldn't capitalize with a goal and would head to the locker room trailing by one. In his Tucson Roadrunners debut goalie Dylan Wells would stop 9/10 in the first and 27/30 on the day.

The second period was hectic with several special teams minutes for both sides and it felt like one of those "what happens in Henderson stays in Henderson" type of periods. Another high-sticking minor in the last 11 seconds of period one would give Henderson the power-play opportunity to start the second. They would, again, capitalize and make it a 2-0 game. At the 6:11 mark the penalties would start flowing like a slot machine that hit the jackpot. A roughing minor on Henderson would lead to a Continuing Altercation Game Misconduct on Hunter Drew of the Roadrunners. A second roughing minor would be handed out to Henderson and the two teams could resume playing hockey. 29 seconds after the power-play ended Roadrunners points leader Dylan Guenther would make his presence felt by ripping a one-timer past the Henderson netminder. Guenther's sixth goal of the year was assisted by Victor Soderstrom. Following the Guenther blast, Curtis Douglas would drop the mitts and carry heavy hands as he and a Silver Knight's player would have a heavyweight tilt near center ice. A charging minor on Montana Onyebuchi would wrap up the hecticness and the two teams would take the second intermission break with a 2-1 Henderson lead.

In the third period we will skip ahead of the two Roadrunners penalty-kills and the power-play chance to the 13:40 mark. Forward Austin Poganski would punch a rebounded one-timer into the back of the net and tie the game 2-2. It was Poganski's first goal as a Roadrunner. Poganski was assisted Nathan Smith and Max Szuber on the goal and you could hear a pin drop in The Dollar Loan Center as Poganski led the line to the bench for high-fives.

Regulation would end in a 2-2 tie and the two sides would give the Henderson fans a 3-on-3 period of free hockey. Josh Doan and Jan Jenik had shots on goal in the overtime period, and Victor Soderstrom had a good look that was sticked away but ultimately it was a Henderson player who found the back of the net and sent Tucson on to Ontario with an overtime loss. Tucson took three of four points in the two games in Henderson and will head to Ontario on Tuesday night for a matchup with the Reign at 2-1-1-0 on their current trip.

"The boys work hard for each other. I've been here three days, but it already feels like a really tight group. Everybody wants to work for each other and do the right things" said Goalie Dylan Wells following Tucson 3-2 overtime loss on Sunday evening.

