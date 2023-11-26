Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Hershey Bears

Iowa Wild (6-8-1-1; 14 pts.) at Hershey Bears (14-4-0-0; 28 pts.)

The Iowa Wild take on the Hershey Bears in the second game of a back-to-back at Giant Center on Sunday at 2 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 0-1-0-0 (0-0-0-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 0-1-0-0 at Hershey)

Last Time: Hershey took a 2-1 win over Iowa on Saturday night at Giant Center... Alex Limoges opened the scoring for the Bears in the second period... Gavin Hain scored his first professional goal to tie the game... Pierrick Dubé scored the winner with 3:24 to play... Both Jesper Wallstedt and Hunter Shepard made 25 saves

2022-23: Iowa finished 34-27-6-5 and made the Calder Cup Playoffs for the second time in franchise history... Hershey recorded a record of 44-19-5-4... The Bears beat the Coachella Valley Firebirds in seven games to win the Calder Cup for the 12th time in team history

TEAM NOTES

FAST, RELENTLESS, DISCIPLINED: Iowa did not take a penalty in Saturday's game against Hershey... The Wild played two games during the 2022-23 season in which their opponent did not receive a power play... Iowa took penalties in each of the two games

SHOTS AND SAVES: Iowa has been outshot in six consecutive games... Iowa's goaltenders have not allowed more than three goals in seven straight games

WELCOME BACK

* Several players returned to Iowa's lineup on Saturday after absences due to injury or recall

* Greg Meireles skated for the first time in three games

* Kevin Conley played for the first time since Oct. 25 vs. Chicago (10 games)

* Vinni Lettieri returned to Iowa's lineup after missing 11 games while skating with the Minnesota Wild

* Dakota Mermis, who Minnesota recalled prior to the regular season, made his first appearance in an Iowa uniform this year

