Game #17: Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights

November 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #17: Tucson Roadrunners (9-6-0-1) at. Henderson Silver Knights (9-6-1-1)

Time: Sunday, November 26, 6:00 p.m. MST, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nevada

Referees: #13 Taylor Burzminski, #30 Matt Menniti

Linespersons: #67 Adam Hendren, #91 Logan Wescott

The Tucson Roadrunners enter the fourth of their five-game road trip against the Henderson Silver Knights for game two of the weekend series. Tucson defeated Henderson in game one on Saturday by a score of 3-2 and look to get four games over .500 for the first time this season.

Three things:

Josh Doan now has seven goals on the season and three game-winning goals which both lead the Roadrunners. His third game-winning goal on Saturday propelled the Roadrunners to their seventh one-goal win of the season. Tucson is now 7-2-0-1 overall in one-goal contests and 5-1-0-0 on the road. In addition, Tucson has been in five games where the final score has been 3-2 and are 4-0-0-1 in those 3-2 results with three of those four wins coming on the road.

Matthew Villalta is tied for first in the league with wins (8), first in the league in games played (14) and also minutes (828). He is 6-1-0 this season on the road and overall owns a 2.46 goals against average and a .923 save percentage.

Max Szuber notched his third goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 win. Entering Sunday, he leads Tucson defensemen in goals and is second out of the defensemen with five points. He is just two points behind Victor Soderstrom's team-leading seven points (2 goals and 5 assists) among Roadrunners defensemen.

What did they say?

"Stay focused through all three periods, play simple, make the easy plays and score some goals."

Roadrunners defenseman Max Szuber on how the Roadrunners can get another two points in Henderson.

Number to Know:

7- The number of players on the Roadrunners with a game-winning goal this season. Josh Doan leads the way with three followed by Cameron Hebig, Milos Keleman, Vlad Kolyachonok, Nathan Smith, Dylan Guenther and Max Szuber all with one.

WE ARE LIVE:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 5:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the Dollar Loan Center.

