Wranglers Fall to Canucks

Tough test on Sunday.

The Wranglers fell to the Abbotsford Canucks 7-2 on Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Matt Coronato scored his seventh goal of the season and now has 14 points in 12 games, while Adam Klapka notched his team-leading eighth goal of the season.

Abbotsford got started quickly at the 1:30 mark with a goal from Chad Nychuk, who sent a shot through traffic that found the net. 1-0.

They would add to their lead at the midway point (10:20) as the initial shot from the blueline was tipped in front by Aidan McDonough. 2-0.

Aatu Raty extended the lead on the powerplay with a quick shot up under the bar to extend the Abbotsford lead at 18:27.

More of the same in the second period.

Shorthanded in the opening minutes of the frame, Marc Gatcomb skated in on a breakaway and went forehand, backhand and slid the puck past the outstretched pad of Wolf. 4-0.

Oscar Dansk came in for the Wranglers in net.

Tristen Nielsen and Sheldon Dries (PP) added tallies in the middle frame to increase the lead. 6-0.

Calgary would get one back at the 15:58 mark when Coronato ripped a shot from the circles that beat Canucks' netminder, Nikita Tolopilo.

6-1 at the break.

Filip Johansson would add to the Canucks lead with his first goal of the season to make it 7-1.

Klapka scored at the 15:00 mark for the Wranglers, but it was too little too late in the end.

Final score 7-2.

