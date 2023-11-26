Wranglers Cool Down Canucks

Calgary kept with it and picked up the 'W'.

The penalty-kill went 6-for-6 in the game, as the Wranglers held on for a 3-1 win over the Abbotsford Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Coronato and Dryden Hunt both scored a goal and added an assist, while Rory Kerins notched the game-winner.

Clark Bishop added a pair of assists for Calgary and dropped the mitts, as well.

Dustin Wolf (8-2-0-2) made 41-saves to pick up his eighth win on the season.

The ice was tilted in the first period, as the Canucks came out firing, outshooting the Wranglers 13-5 in the opening 20 minutes.

Wolf was solid between the pipes, turning aside 13 shots to keep the game scoreless.

The Wranglers took the lead early in the second period.

After sustained zone pressure in the offensive zone, Hunt found Coronato in the high slot who unleased a wicked shot on goal that eluded Canucks netminder, Arturs Silovs. (1:57).

1-0.

Abbotsford would answer back shortly after (4:47), however, as a shot from the point bounced off a skate in front and redirected right to Linus Karlsson, who one-timed it into the back of the net.

Kerins thought he'd scored on a redirect in front, but after a review, it was waved off due to goaltender interference.

1-1 after 40 minutes.

The Wranglers penalty-kill was busy in the third period, killing off three straight penalties, going 6-for-6 on the PK in the game.

Calgary would break the game open late in the period.

After having his goal waved off earlier in the game, Kerins found the puck on his stick after an initial point shot from Jordan Oesterle, and he spun and fired through the wickets of Silovs. (16:48).

2-1.

Moments later, Hunt would add an empty netter to seal it for Calgary. (18:00)

3-1 final.

