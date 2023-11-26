Monsters Battle Back to Beat Marlies 4-3 in Overtime

TORONTO - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Toronto Marlies 4-3 in overtime on Sunday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 12-4-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Toronto's Zach Solow opened the scoring at 7:18 of the first period, but Carson Meyer responded with a tally at 15:13 assisted by Trey Fix-Wolansky to leave the game tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. Kent Johnson recorded a power-play marker at 3:48 of the middle frame with a helper from Stanislav Svozil sending Cleveland to the final intermission ahead 2-1. The Marlies fought back in the third period with goals from Pontus Holmberg at 1:52 and Dylan Gambrell at 10:12 bringing the score to 3-2. Toronto's lead didn't last for long after Emil Bemstrom struck quickly with an unassisted tally at 10:36 to tie the game once again and force extra time. Bemstrom scored his second marker of the game at 4:23 of overtime off feeds from Fix-Wolansky and Jake Christiansen bringing the final score to 4-3.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves had 22 stops for the win while Toronto's Martin Jones made 30 saves in defeat.

The Monsters head home to host the Utica Comets on Saturday, December 2, at 6:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 1 1 - 4

TOR 1 0 2 0 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 34 1/6 4/4 8 min / 4 inf

TOR 25 0/4 5/6 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 22 3 9-3-0

TOR Jones OT 30 4 2-1-1

Cleveland Record: 12-4-1-0, 1st North Division

Toronto Record: 8-5-3-1, 4th North Division

