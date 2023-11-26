Iowa Drops 2-1 Decision to Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. - The Iowa Wild fell to the Hershey Bears by a 2-1 score at Giant Center for a second consecutive day on Sunday afternoon. Jake Lucchini scored Iowa's only goal.

Hershey established a two-goal lead with a pair of power-play goals in the first period.

Ethen Frank put the Bears up 1-0 at 9:47. Chase Priskie set up Frank at the top of the left circle and Frank blasted a one-timer over the outstretched blocker of Zane McIntyre (18 saves).

Hershey scored again just under four minutes later when Alex Limoges jumped on the rebound of a shot by Mike Sgarbossa and chipped the puck over the pad of McIntyre.

Hershey carried the 2-0 lead into the break and outshot Iowa 10-3 in the first period.

Lucchini put Iowa on the board with a power-play tally at 10:31 of the middle frame. Lucchini deflected a pass from Nic Petan in the high slot off the crossbar and rebound banked in off the skate of a Hershey defender. Dakota Mermis also earned an assist on the goal.

Iowa took a season-high 19 shots in the second period and outshot Hershey 22-15 through 40 minutes.

Clay Stevenson turned aside all five Wild shots in the third period to close the door on an Iowa comeback.

Iowa outshot Hershey 27-20. The Wild went 1-for-4 on the power play while the Bears were 2-for-5 on the man advantage.

Iowa resumes its road trip with a game against the Colorado Eagles on Friday, Dec. 1 at 8:05 p.m.

