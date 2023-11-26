Morning Skate Report: November 26, 2023

HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will look to rebound after Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners. Brendan Brisson and Grigori Denisenko both scored, bringing them, respectively, to eight and seven points in the team's last five games.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS

Henderson will look to make adjustments in the small aspects of their game after their close loss in the first half of the back-to-back.

"I think we have to start doing the little things right," said defenseman Lukas Cormier after morning skate. Cormier tallied an assist yesterday on Brisson's goal, his sixth of the season. "I think there's some stuff that's been going good, we have to figure out how to do the little things and the big picture is going to come together."

The Silver Knights have been finding their game late in matchups, with more success at the little elements of their game in third periods. The team wants to make sure they apply that to a full 60 so that they can return to their early-season success, especially at home.

"For sure we have to be better in the first," added Cormier. "We have to find a way to be ready to go from the start."

"I feel like we have to be more consistent with that," said Brisson after Saturday's game. "Just playing every shift - I didn't like my first period, our line's first period. We got better as the game went on. So just figuring out a way to play a full 60 and limit mistakes."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Max Szuber opened the scoring on Friday with his third goal of the season. He's tallied 5 points (3G, 2A) in 16 games with the Roadrunners in his first career AHL season. He joined Tucson after playing 43 games in the DEL for Munich EHC during the 2022-23 season, where he tallied 10 points (3G, 7A) in 46 games.

Rookie Josh Doan, who leads Tucson in goals scored with 7 in 16 games, notched a goal and an assist in Friday's game.

Goaltender Dylan Wells is expected to start between the pipes for Tucson. He has not yet started a game in the 2023-24 season. Wells finished the 2022-23 season split between the AHL's Rockford Ice Hogs and Texas Stars, the Chicago Blackhawks, and the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. He finished his AHL season with a 9-7-1 record, 2.96 GAA, and .905 save percentage.

FURTHER NOTES

Goaltender Jesper Vikman is week-to-week

