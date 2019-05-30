POSTGAME NOTES: Isotopes Snap Five-Game Skip with 7-5 Victory over Reno

Isotopes 7 (25-30), Aces 5 (22-32) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes connected on eight extra-base hits on the evening, including four triples, tying a single-game franchise record ... Before tonight's game, the Isotopes had not recorded a multi-triple game in 2019 ... The four triples were recorded by Elliot Soto, Drew Weeks, Sam Hilliard and Brian Mundell.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Albuquerque starter Pat Dean earned his first win as an Isotope, allowing three runs over his 5.1 innings on the mound ... David Holman and Sam Howard combined for 2.2 scoreless innings in relief ... DJ Johnson allowed two runs during his inning on the mound in the ninth.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes were 4-for-16 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base ... After going 2-for-3 at the plate, Mundell has raised his average to .376 on the season. However, the first baseman/outfielder does not have enough at bats to qualify among the league leaders.

ON DECK: Reno Aces (Triple-A Diamondbacks) at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park ... "Family Friday" MMA Night, presented by Cumulus ... Orbit MMA Bobbleheads courtesy of Pepsi to the first 3,000 fans.

PROBABLES: Aces: LHP Anthony Vasquez (3-2, 4.65), Isotopes: RHP Tim Melville (2-1, 3.43)

