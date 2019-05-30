Iowa Blanks Round Rock 7-0
May 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (32-22) suffered their second shutout defeat of the season in a 7-0 loss to the Iowa Cubs (33-22) in Thursday night's series opener at Dell Diamond. The I-Cubs held the Express to only three hits to shut down the competition.
Iowa RHP Alec Mills (2-2, 6.69) notched the win after pitching 6.0 shutout innings in his eighth start of the season. Express LHP Cionel Pérez (0-1, 6.44) suffered the loss after surrendering four runs on eighth hits and a walk.
The I-Cubs struck first in the second inning as 3B Phillip Evans tallied a single, advanced to second on a Pérez throwing error, then raced home on a Taylor Davis double. The Cubs scoring continued in the fourth as CF Ian Happ blasted a solo shot into left field prior to a set of singles thanks to Evans and 1B Robel Garcia. I-Cubs DH Mark Zagunis then doubled the duo home and extended the lead to 4-0.
The Round Rock defense held the I-Cubs without another run until the sixth inning when Garcia led off with a single. The next at-bat, Zagunis recorded his second double, sending Garcia to third. A Drew Ferguson fielding error allowed Garcia to tack on another run, then Zagunis followed closely thereafter on a Davis single. In the ninth, Garcia added a homer for the Cubs seventh run in a 7-0 shutout win.
The Express look to fire back after a tough loss as they face the Cubs in game two on Friday night. Round Rock RHP Rogelio Armenteros (1-4, 5.73) is set to start opposite I-Cubs RHP Trevor Clifton (1-3, 3.51.) First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.
