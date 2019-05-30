Three Homers Not Enough in Albuquerque Thursday Night

May 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Albuquerque, New Mexico - Reno Dropped game two in the Land of Enchantment tonight by a score of 7-5. Southpaw Alex Young picked up the loss, dropping to 2-2 on the season. Yasmany Tomas (17), Domingo Leyba (9) and Marty Herum (2) all homered. Herum's two-run home run came with two outs in the top of the 9th inning, but the Aces failed to complete the comeback. Reno will play three more games in Albuquerque before returning back to Greater Nevada Field to face the Nashville Sounds on June 4. June 4 will be #TacoTuesday where fans in attendance can get two Street Tacos for $5.00 with three choices of beef, chicken, or pork or: Two Street Tacos and 12oz. Tecate for $8.00.

Top Performers - Reno

Domingo Leyba (1-for-4, HR)

Cody Decker (2-for-4)

Yasmany Tomas (1-for-3, HR)

Top Performers - Albuquerque

Garrett Hampson (1-for-5)

Pat Valaika (2B, 2 R, 2 RBI)

Pat Dean (5.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, W)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Friday May 31 Albuquerque Isotopes LHP Anthony Vasquez vs. RHP Tim Melville 5:35 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Pitchers Who Rake: The recently-promoted Taylor Clarke has done just about everything in his first four games in the Major Leagues. He earned a win, a loss and a save in his first three games making him one of two Major League pitchers to earn all three decisions in their first three career appearances. Today, he became the second Diamondbacks rookie pitcher to hit a home run and is one of 10 pitchers since 1998 to hit a home run within their first four career games. He had never hit a home run before (College/Minors/Majors).

30 Plus: Yasmany Tomas broke onto the baseball scene in 2016 following a 30-homer year with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Looking to tap back into that power, Tomas hit just 14 in 106 games with Triple-A Reno last season. This year has been different. In 200 Triple-A at-bats, Tomas has hit 17 home runs and is on pace to go over 30 home runs in the Pacific Coast League this year. He's homered in 8.5 % of his at-bats this season. His previous season-best was 5.8 % in 2016 with Arizona (31).

Tomorrow's Starter: Anthony Vasquez will get the nod for manager Chris Cron tomorrow evening. Vasquez has made nine appearances, five starts, for Reno this season and has a record of 3-2. His last start came on May 26 against in-state rival Las Vegas. The left-hander went six innings, allowed 10 hits and tied a season-best with six strikeouts. Vasquez went 7-4 last season for Reno and has logged 569.2 Triple-A innings over the course of his career.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.