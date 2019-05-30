Mills, I-Cubs Earn Second Shutout of 2019

ROUND ROCK, TX - The Iowa Cubs (33-22) dominated the Round Rock Express (32-22) 7-0 behind a quality start from Alec Mills. The I-Cubs have two shutouts in their last three games.

Iowa scored the first run of the 2019 series against Round Rock in the second inning on a Taylor Davis two-out double that brought in Phillip Evans. Evans was nearly left stranded after landing on second with nobody out.

Ian Happ's two-out home run in the third doubled the Iowa lead to 2-0. The homer gives Happ eight on the year, tying Trent Giambrone for the team lead. After a pair of singles from Evans and Robel Garcia, Mark Zagunis extended the Iowa lead to 4-0 with a double. The I-Cubs had six two-out hits through three frames.

Mills had his strongest outing of the year, bringing a no-hit bid into the fifth. The attempt was broken up after a soft ground ball from Joshua Rojas resulted in a single with one out. Mills ended his night after 6.0 frames, shutting out the Express on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts on the evening.

The I-Cubs hitting stayed hot into the sixth with Zagunis blasting his second double of the night to score Garcia. Davis collected his second RBI of the game by singling home Zagunis to extend the Iowa lead to 6-0.

In the seventh, Garcia knocked his sixth home run to put the score at 7-0.

Pedro Strop, Rowan Wick and Dakota Mekkes allowed a combined one hit and one walk over 3.0 frames to close the game.

Postgame Notes:

- Alec Mills recorded his second start of 2019 allowing fewer than four runs with his 6.0-inning outing.

- Ian Happ's home run extended his hitting streak to a season-high five games.

- Mark Zagunis has recorded a hit in each of his three games with Iowa this season.

- The I-Cubs have received four straight quality starts from their pitching staff.

Iowa and Round Rock face off again tomorrow for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Dell Diamond. Catch the action on AM 940, www.iowacubs.com, TuneIn Radio or MiLB.tv.

