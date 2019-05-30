OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 30, 2019

Oklahoma City Dodgers (18-34) vs. Memphis Redbirds (23-31)

Game #53 of 140/Road #30 of 70 (10-19)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 2.70) vs. MEM-RHP Anthony Shew (1-1, 2.37)

Thursday, May 30, 2019 | AutoZone Park | Memphis, Tenn. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers travel to the Bluff City to open a four-game road series against the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park, seeking back-to-back wins...The Dodgers are in the midst of their longest road trip of the season (14 games) and are 3-7 so far.

Last Game: The Dodgers scored 12 runs between the second and fourth innings during a 12-3 win Wednesday night at Werner Park. The game was scoreless after one inning, but the Dodgers exploded for six runs in the top of the second. Cameron Perkins got things started with a solo home run out to left field for his fourth homer of the season. Each of the next four batters reached base, including a RBI single by Rocky Gale and a RBI on a fielder's choice by Jake Peter. Connor Joe drove in two runs with a double off the center field fence, and Kyle Garlick brought home the sixth run of the inning with a RBI single. The Dodgers piled on three more runs in each of their next two at-bats as well. In the third, Gale sent a RBI double to the left-center field gap, and Peter followed with a towering two-run homer to the back of the right field berm, pushing the lead to 9-0. Edwin Ríos put another crooked number on the board in the fourth inning when he hit a three-run homer to right field, as the Dodgers took a commanding 12-0 lead. Omaha scored one run in each of the fourth, sixth and eighth innings, but the Dodgers cruised to victory. For the second straight start, Justin DeFratus (1-2) worked seven effective innings. He allowed two runs and seven hits, with one walk and two strikeouts to earn his first win this season with OKC. Omaha starting pitcher Foster Griffin was roughed up for a career-high 12 runs over four innings in the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Tony Gonsolin (1-1) is slated to make his fourth start of the season with OKC and expected to pitch the first two innings...On May 26 at Omaha, Gonsolin returned from the Injured List to game action for the first time since April 13 and threw a scoreless first inning with one hit and one walk...Gonsolin missed more than five weeks of action after going to the IL April 17 (retroactive to April 15) due to a side strain...In 10.0 total innings this season, Gonsolin has allowed three runs and six hits with 12 strikeouts...Gonsolin entered the season ranked as the Dodgers' eighth overall prospect by Baseball America after being named the Dodgers' Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year last season. Between High-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa, he made 26 starts and went 10-2 with a 2.60 ERA, leading Dodgers minor league pitchers in ERA, wins and strikeouts (155). He was also named a MiLB.com Organization All-Star...He was named a California League Mid-Season All-Star with Rancho Cucamonga before being assigned to Double-A Tulsa July 14, where he went 6-0 over nine starts...Gonsolin was selected by the Dodgers in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of St. Mary's College, where he primarily was an outfielder and relief pitcher...Lefty Rob Zastryzny (2-2) is scheduled to follow Gonsolin and be the team's primary pitcher tonight.

Against the Redbirds: 2019: 0-0 2018: 6-10 All-time: 174-161 At MEM: 76-93

The Dodgers and Redbirds are meeting for the first time in 2019 and first time since the 2018 PCL postseason...Memphis defeated OKC, 3-1, in the American Conference Finals last September, as the Redbirds went on to repeat as PCL champions and win the 2019 Triple-A National Championship. In each of the two games in Memphis, the Dodgers held the lead into the Redbirds' final at-bat, only before Memphis came back to win each time...The Redbirds won the 2018 regular-season series, 10-6, snapping a streak of five consecutive season series victories for OKC, and giving the Redbirds their first win in the season series since 2011. After the teams went 4-4 through the first eight meetings, the Redbirds won six of the last eight matchups...The 2018 season was just the third time in the teams' 21-year history that Memphis won at least 10 games in one season against OKC, last accomplished in 2011 (11). With five wins in OKC, Memphis tied its mark for the most wins in one season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (2000, 2013)...Four of the Dodgers' six wins against Memphis were shutouts.

Breaking Out: The Dodgers scored 12 runs last night in Omaha for their third-highest run total of the season and compiled 13 hits, including three home runs. With the 12-3 victory, OKC matched its largest margin of victory in a game this season (15-6 win May 14 at Round Rock) and racked up 13 or more hits for the sixth time this season. Six players had two hits apiece, while Edwin Ríos and Jake Peter each collected three RBI...The Dodgers swatted three homers after hitting just two home runs over the previous eight games...All nine batters in the starting lineup reached base at least once via hit or walk and the team was 6-for--12 with runners in scoring position...Entering last night, OKC had tallied five or fewer hits five times in its previous eight games and over the first nine games of the current road trip was batting .181 (50x276) with 27 runs.

Perking Up: Cameron Perkins finished Wednesday's game with two hits, including a home run, and scored twice. Going back to Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, Perkins has now reached base in 10 of his last 14 plate appearances (6 H, 2 BB, 2 HBP)...After slashing .207/.270/.310 over 19 games in April, he's up to .361/.430/.614 over 22 games in May...Perkins leads the club with 30 hits this month and after picking up two more hits in Omaha last night, paces OKC with 42 total hits this season. His 15 total doubles lead the team are tied for seventh-most in the PCL...After starting the road trip 1-for-12 in New Orleans, Perkins went 9-for-19 in Omaha.

Not Your Average Joe: After starting the current road trip on a 0-for-14 slide - albeit with six walks - Connor Joe is 8-for-18 with a homer and four doubles since. He has now reached base in 16 of his 17 games with the Dodgers this month and his 14 walks in May pace OKC...In 23 games with OKC this season, Joe is slashing .315/.453/.562. Last season he led full-season Dodgers minor leaguers with a .935 OPS. He currently owns a team-best 1.014 OPS this season.

On Strike: The Dodgers pitched effectively last night, but only notched four strikeouts. After tallying a minimum of six strikeouts in each of the first 47 games, the Dodgers have only reached as high as six strikeouts twice over the past five games...Entering tonight, Dodgers pitchers have recorded 24 double-digit strikeout games this season and seven in the last 13 games...The Dodgers currently rank third in the PCL in strikeouts this season with 484 over 435.0 innings pitched, trailing league-leader Sacramento (520 K/ 470.1 IP) and New Orleans (496 K/462.1 IP).

Shaggy 2 Dope: JT Chargois pitched a perfect inning last night with one strikeout, and over the last seven games, he's retired 20 of 23 batters faced with 11 strikeouts...Chargois has been scored upon just twice in 16 outings this season and once over his last 15 games. In his last 14 outings, he's allowed just two runs in 18.0 innings. Opponents are 11-for-61 (.180) during the stretch with 24 strikeouts.

For Pete's Sake: Jake Peter picked up two extra-base hits last night, smacking a triple and a two-run homer, as well as a season-high three RBI. It was the first time he's gone yard since April 6...Peter went 4-for-13 with five RBI and five runs during the previous series in Omaha. He has now reached base in five straight games and in 10 of his last 11 games overall.

Party Like it's 1972: Tonight begins a run of 27 consecutive games against fellow National League affiliates. The Dodgers will not have another game with a pesky designated hitter in place until June 29 vs. Nashville.

