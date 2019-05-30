Bees swarm Grizzlies late in 10-9 victory

Fresno, California - The Salt Lake Bees (24-28) stung the Fresno Grizzlies (26-27) 10-9 from Chukchansi Park. Salt Lake rallied for five runs in the final two frames to secure the win. Roberto Pena blasted a double to deep center in the eighth to even the score. Then, Matt Thaiss smoked a three-run double in the ninth to break the tie. Both Jose Rojas and Justin Bour homered while Brennon Lund added a pair of RBI for the Bees.

Fresno notched 12 hits with four players providing at least two. Three starters also recorded multi-RBI. Jake Noll and Andrew Stevenson were the recipients of both statistics. Noll's two-bagger highlighted the four-run third. While Stevenson's double in the ninth capped the Grizzlies scoring. Yadiel Hernandez rocked three hits and reached base four times while Matt Reynolds scored twice and drove in two with a double in the defeat.

Zac Ryan (1-0) mustered the win after two innings of relief while Dakota Bacus (3-1) suffered the decision without an earned run to his line. J.J. Hoover went five frames for Fresno in a spot-start. The righty fanned four in that span.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- DH Yadiel Hernandez (3-4, 2B, 2 R, BB, SB)

- RF Andrew Stevenson (2-5, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI)

- 1B Jake Noll (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 2B Matt Reynolds (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

Top Performers: Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels)

- CF Brennon Lund (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 1B Jose Rojas (2-5, HR, RBI, R)

- 3B Matt Thaiss (1-5, 2B, 3 RBI, BB)

- 2B Ty Kelly (3-5, 3 R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: The two longest nine-inning games played by the Grizzlies this season have come against the Bees. Tonight's 10-9 loss was 3 hours and 54 minutes, the longest so far. While on April 17, Salt Lake and Fresno played for 3 hours and 44 minutes in a 17-5 Grizzlies victory, the prior top spot holder.

