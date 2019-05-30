Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (21-32) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (29-25)

Games #54: Nashville Sounds (21-32) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (29-25)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Pedro Payano (0-0, ---) vs. RHP Dustin Beggs (3-1, 3.98)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

From the Notes

Pedro Payano: 24-year-old Pedro Payano starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is making his Triple-A debut. He has spent 2019 with Double-A Frisco, where he was 3-1 in 8 starts with a 4.43 ERA. Payano has struck out 49 batters in 44.1 innings while walking just 18. He last pitched on May 23 in a start at Corpus Christi and threw 6.0 shutout innings while allowing two hits and a walk while striking out four. He got a no-decision in Frisco's 5-4 loss in 11 innings. Payano spent his 2018 season with Frisco where he went 5-10 with a 5.54 ERA in 25 games (22 starts). The New York City native is 41-34 inn his minor league career with a 3.57 ERA while covering 131 games (115 starts). He was signed by the Texas Rangers as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2011.

Opener Against New Orleans: Tonight's series will begin the final season for Nashville Against New Orleans due to their relocation to Witchita, Kansas next season. Nashville has clinched the all-time series against New Orleans, going 177-151. After this 4-game series, Nashville will face them next in a 5-game series in New Orleans from June 20 - 24.

So. Much. Baseball.: The Sounds have played in four extra-inning games this season, all of which have come against Round Rock. They are 1-3 in those games. Two of the extra-inning games went at least 12 inning, including last night's game that took 4 hours and 36 minutes to complete. The Express won 13-12. The two teams totaled 38 hits (Round Rock 22, Nashville 16). The Sounds 16 hits tied a season-high (May 26 vs. Round Rock).

An Unexpected Debut: Infielder Tyler Depreta-Johnson was added to Nashville's roster on Wednesday, but wasn't listed in the lineup that night. He was hitting .232 with Single-A Hickory before being called up. Instead of making his Triple-A debut in the batter's box, Depreta-Johnson found himself on the mound for the 12th and 13th inning of an extra-inning marathon. Unfortunately, he was pegged with the loss as he allowed 4 runs (2 earned), 3 hits (one home run) and no walks. He did, however, strike out slugger Yordan Alvarez, who leads the league in batting average and RBI.

Another Record Broken: After coming into last night's extra-inning game, Tim Dillard set the franchise record in walks when he had to intentionally walk Yordan Alvarez in the 11th inning. He passed Hugh Kemp and Dillard has 208 walks for Nashville in his career.

