River Cats continue to be stumped by Aviators

West Sacramento, CA - The Sacramento River Cats (26-27) fell back under .500 with a 7-1 defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Aviators (30-24).

The home team fell behind quickly, surrendering six runs in the first two innings. River Cats right-hander Carlos Navas, making a spot start in place of Tyler Beede, served up a home run in each of the opening frames to account for five of the opponent's seven runs.

Sacramento did manage so scratch across one run, doing so in the sixth inning on an RBI-single from third baseman Ryan Howard. Outfielder Henry Ramos and first baseman Austin Slater accounted for four of the team's six hits, with Slater recording his 14th multi-hit game of the year - second most on the club.

The River Cats will turn to left-hander Andrew Suarez (2-3, 6.33) to get the club back on track after its four-game winning streak was snapped. The Aviators will send righty Parker Dunshee (0-2, 6.35) to the mound. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- The Aviators have now beaten the River Cats nine consecutive times dating back to the end of last season. Then the 51s, the Las Vegas ball club closed out their time at Cashman Field with two victories over Sacramento, and have now won seven straight contests in 2019. In terms of affiliation, the Oakland A's Triple-A club has beaten the River Cats 13 straight times dating back to 2017.

- Austin Slater, going 2-for-3 with a walk, raked his 99th career minor-league double. Fifty-nine of those two-baggers have come while wearing a River Cats uniform.

- Left-hander Sam Selman has struck out three or more batters in 12 of his 18 appearances this season with the River Cats. Overall, he has whiffed 46 of the 103 hitters he's faced for a 44.7% strikeout rate to go along with a 2.70 ERA.

