Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (23-31) vs Oklahoma City Dodgers (18-34)

Thursday, May 30 - 7:05 p.m. (CT) - AutoZone Park (10,000) - Memphis, Tennessee

Game #55 - Home Game #26 (10-15)

RHP Anthony Shew (1-1, 2.37) vs RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 2.70)/LHP Rob Zastryzny (2-2, 5.70)

BY THE NUMBERS

19 The Pacific Coast League American Southern division has handed the Redbirds 19 of their 31 losses on the season. The teams responsible for those losses (New Orleans, Round Rock, San Antonio) have a combined winning percentage of .590.

4 Number of double plays turned by the Redbirds in last night's contest. That set a season-high for the club. The Redbirds also rank 6th in the Pacific Coast League in number of double plays turned this season.

THE GAME

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds look to snap a season-high eight game losing skid tonight as they open up a four-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers tonight. Tonight marks the first time that the two teams will meet this season. Jake Woodford tossed his team-leading fifth quality start of the season in last night's contest, but suffered his first loss of the year. Max Schrock was the lone Redbird to record multiple hits last night as well. The Redbirds dropped their final 11 contests to the Missions to close out the season series between the two clubs. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Right-hander Anthony Shew is scheduled to make his fifth start for the Redbirds and ninth start overall this season across all levels. In his last time out on Saturday vs. San Antonio, Shew suffered the loss (5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R/ER, 2 BB, 9 SO, 1 HR) in the Redbirds' 4-0 shutout defeat to the Missions. It was his first start since May 12 vs. Nashville when he had to depart the contest after just 2.1 innings due to injury. In his first four Triple-A starts, Shew has allowed just five runs in 19.0 innings pitched. Before allowing a season-high six hits with Memphis on May 12, Shew had allowed just four hits combined in his first two starts with the Redbirds and also struck out 12 batters. He was transferred from Double-A Springfield on April 29 where he went 1-2, 1.93 (6 ER/28.0 IP) over five starts. Shew has three quality starts, including quality starts in his last two Double-A outings. Overall, he has allowed three runs or fewer in every start, including one earned run or less in six. The 25-year-old has fanned 51 and has issued just 13 walks in 47.0 innings across all levels this season. Shew has held opposing hitters to a .243 (43x177) average overall and has stymied hitters to the tune of a .192 average (14x73) with runners on. The University of San Francisco product split time between Double-A Springfield and Advanced-A Palm Beach, going 10-9, 3.85 (67 ER/156.2 IP) in 27 G/GS. The Bookings, Ore., native is in his fourth professional season, spending all of them with the St. Louis organization.

The Dodgers are slated to use right-hander Tony Gonsolin as an opener in tonight's contest. The 25-year-old is scheduled to make his fourth start of 2019. Gonsolin has gone 1-1, 2.70 (3 ER/10.0 IP) in his three outings and has held opposing hitters to a .167 average (6x36). In his last outing on Sunday at Omaha, Gonsolin served as an opener for the first time this season, tossing a scoreless inning while allowing one hit and issuing one walk. In his first two starts of the season, he worked at least 4.0 innings in each outing and allowed three runs in nine innings. However, all three of those runs came in his first start of the season on April 7. Gonsolin was placed on the 7-Day Injured on April 17 and was activated prior to his start on Sunday. The Vacaville, Calif., native is in his fourth professional season and he has spent them all within the Los Angeles-NL organization.

Left-hander Rob Zastryzny is scheduled to come out of the bullpen to piggyback Gonsolin's start. The 24-year-old is slated to start his seventh road game and tenth game overall. He has gone 2-2, 5.70 (30 ER/47.1 IP) and has fanned 56 batters compared to just 16 walks issued through his first nine starts. He is allowing a .288 opponent's average (55x191), including a .336 average (41x122) on the road. Zastryzny has worked at least 5.0 innings in eight of his nine starts and has made just one quality start this season. In his last time out on Saturday at Omaha, Zastryzny earned the win for the second straight start (5.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R/ER, 4 BB, 6 SO, 1 HBP) in the Dodgers' 4-2 victory over the Storm Chasers. The University of Missouri product is in his seventh professional season and his first with the Los Angeles-NL organization. He spent the first six years of his professional career with the Chicago-NL organization.

HISTORY WITH OKLAHOMA CITY: The Redbirds have faced off against the Oklahoma City Triple-A franchise every year since 1998. The Redbirds trail in the all-time series 161-173 but hold a 93-74 advantage at AutoZone Park. The Redbirds have winning records against Oklahoma City in just six of 21 seasons, but only have losing records in 10 seasons.

This is 22nd-straight year that the Redbirds have faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. Oklahoma City has been the Dodgers' top affiliate since 2015 and Memphis has a 30-32 record during that span. From 2009-14, the Albuquerque Isotopes was the organization's top affiliate and the Redbirds went 37-49. The Redbirds were also 12-20 against the Albuquerque Dukes from 1998-2000. From 2001-08, the Redbirds went 19-21 against the Las Vegas 51's. Overall, Memphis is 98-122 against the Dodgers' Triple-A club.

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Memphis Redbirds (23-31) tried to climb back from a 3-0 hole but came up just short in a 3-2 loss to the first-place San Antonio Missions (Brewers) in the series finale Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

San Antonio (34-20) scored three runs off Jake Woodford in the top of the third inning, but Woodford locked down and was dominant after that. After an RBI double for the Missions' third run, the right-hander retired 13 of the final 15 hitters he faced, with a walk erased by a double play, and struck out the side in the seventh in his last inning of work.

He threw 67 of his 107 pitches for strikes and finished with seven strikeouts in 7.0 innings.

Max Schrock went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Memphis' other run in the game scored on a passed ball.

Tommy Edman stole his sixth base of the season for Memphis, and the Redbirds turned a season-high four double plays in the game.

Memphis had the potential tying run on base in the eighth after an Adolis Garcia single, but a pop-out ended the inning. The Redbirds went down in order in the bottom of the ninth to finish the ballgame.

Chris Beck and Tommy Layne threw 2.0 shutout innings in relief of Woodford.

Memphis has lost eight-straight games. San Antonio won the season series with the Redbirds 13-3, including winning the final 11 matchups.

SAN ANTONIO SERIES WRAP: The Memphis Redbirds were swept in six games by the San Antonio Missions in the final series of the season between the two clubs. The Missions end 2019 with a 3-13 record against the Redbirds in their inaugural Triple-A season, including winning the final 11 contests. They become the first team since the 2013 Albuquerque Isotopes to win 13 games against the Redbirds in a single season. Those are the only two teams to record that many wins in a season against the 'Birds.

The Redbirds scored just eight runs in the six games (50 inn.) and were held to just one home run and seven extra-base hits overall. The offense was held to a .174 average (30-for-172) and only had five players pick up multi-hit performances.

Adolis Garcia and Drew Robinson each doubled and tripled in Sunday's contest, with Robinson extending his hitting streak to a season-high six games. In the first game of Monday's doubleheader, Robinson drew a season-high three walks, bringing his season total to 31. That figure ranks T-7th in the Pacific Coast League. Tommy Edman launched his second lead-off home run of the year in Monday's contest and picked up his eighth three-hit game of the season on Tuesday. He leads the Redbirds with 13 multi-hit games.

The 'Birds starting staff went 0-4, 4.50 (15 ER/30.0 IP) fanning 29 batters while issuing 10 walks. The starters also gave up just three home runs in the series. Anthony Shew fanned a season-high nine batters, which also matched a Redbirds season-high, in his start, while Jake Woodford tossed the lone quality start, tossing 7.0 innings of three-run ball, allowing five hits and fanning seven. The Memphis bullpen went 0-1, 4.50 (10 ER/20.0 IP) with 17 strikeouts.

DON'T RUN ON THE REDBIRDS: During Monday's doubleheader, catchers Joe Hudson and Andrew Knizner each threw out a would-be base stealer in their respective games behind the plate. The Redbirds lead the Pacific Coast League in cutting down baserunners, throwing out 24 runners in 56 attempts. While throwing out the most baserunners, they also lead the PCL with a 42.9 caught-stealing success rate.

Andrew Knizner leads all PCL catchers by throwing out 17 baserunners in 32 attempts. His current caugh-stealing rate of 53.1 percent is nearly 30 percentage points higher than his 2018 caught-stealing rate of 26.7 percent (20 CS/75 SB ATT) across all levels.

MEISINGER IN MAY: After tossing a career-high 4.0 innings and allowing just one run in the nightcap of Monday's doubleheader, Ryan Meisinger has brought his season ERA down to 3.34 on the season after ending April with a 5.40 ERA. He has gone 0-1, 1.15 (2 ER/15.2 IP) in May over 10 games and two starts and has allowed earned runs in just two of those outings. He has fanned 20 batters and issued just three walks as well. Despite not making a start in his Minor League career entering 2019, Meisinger has gone 0-1, 0.90 (1 ER/10.0 IP) in three starts.

PAIR OF ACES: Austin Gomber and Jake Woodford turned in back-to-back seven-inning quality starts to close out the series against the Sounds on May 13 and May 14 and find themselves among Pacific Coast League leaders in multiple categories as a result. Woodford ranks 5th (3.11) and Gomber ranks 4th (2.98) in the PCL in ERA, as the pair have combined to go 7-2, 3.06 (37 ER/109.0 IP) in 19 starts. Gomber and Woodford rank 8th (52) and 5th (57) respectively in strikeouts, T-28th (45.1) and 2nd (63.2) in innings pitched and 9th (1.28) and 7th (1.24) in WHIP. Woodford also ranks 2nd in opponent average (.198), while Gomber is one of two pitchers in the PCL to have thrown a complete-game shutout.

RAVELO STAYS HOT: After hitting a career-low .173 (13x75) in the month of April at the Triple-A level, Rangel Ravelo has stayed hot all month, going 34-for-91 (.374) in 26 games this month. Ravelo has four three-hit games this month, compared to just one in 21 games in April. He had his 19-game hitting streak snapped Saturday. He had homered four times during that span. He came just one game shy of matching the franchise record is 20 games, set by Adam Kennedy from June 28 - Aug. 12, 1999. The 27-year-old has raised his batting average to .283 on the season and is getting on base at a .364 clip.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: In their series opener against Nashville on May 2, the Memphis Redbirds set numerous season-highs, and matched a couple of franchise records in their 17-2 rout of the Sounds. The 24 hits matched a franchise record and was also the most hits in a Pacific Coast League game this season. Their 10 hits in the second inning matched a franchise record for most in a single frame. The 'Birds set season-highs in, runs, hits and total bases and matched a season-high with eight extra-base hits.

WALK IT OFF: The Redbirds walk-off defeat to the Missions on April 9 was the first time since Aug. 5, 2017 that the Redbirds had lost in such fashion. The following night, it marked the first time since June 23-24, 2014 that the Redbirds had lost consecutive games in the last at-bat of the game. On May 16 in the series opener against San Antonio, Memphis was walked off by the Missions for a third time this season. The Redbirds also suffered a walk-off defeat on April 28 at Omaha The four last-at-bat defeats this season have already surpassed last year's total of two and have matched 2017's total. The Redbirds have not been walked-off more than four times in a season since 2016 when it occurred six times.

SHEW SHINES: In his first two career Triple-A starts, Anthony Shew did not allow a run in 11.2 innings and allowed just four hits in 39 at-bats (.103). On May 8 in the series opener against Iowa, Shew delivered his first quality start at the Triple-A level, tossing 6.0 scoreless frames and yielding a season-low one hit while fanning a season-high eight. In his start on Saturday, Shew fanned a season-high nine and has struck out 24 batters in 19.0 innings. The Bookings, Ore., native did not allowed a run in 17.2 innings across all levels and has allowed one earned run or fewer in seven of eight of his outings in 2019 overall.

