OKC Dodgers Help "Strike Out Hunger"

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Bank of America are teaming up to "strike out hunger" with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma this season.

For each strikeout recorded by Dodgers pitchers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark throughout the 2019 Pacific Coast League season, Bank of America will donate $25 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

As of this morning, the Dodgers had 229 strikeouts at home, totaling $5,725 in donations by Bank of America, with 47 home games remaining on Oklahoma City's 2019 schedule.

"We are overjoyed to team up with Bank of America and the Dodgers to help feed some of Oklahoma's most vulnerable citizens - children," said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. "Each strikeout will help to provide 100 meals for children in need of food assistance in central and western Oklahoma."

One in four Oklahoma children lives with hunger. The Regional Food Bank provided more than 2.3 million meals to chronically hungry children last year through their Food for Kids Programs. The Backpack Program alone served nearly 20,000 students in 481 elementary schools.

The program provides kid-friendly, nutritious food to elementary school students who have been identified by staff as food insecure. Children receive the food before weekends and long holiday breaks. All food in the program must be purchased to ensure that it is kid-friendly and meets childhood nutrition guidelines.

"No child should have to worry about where his or her next meal will come from, and yet, one in four children in Oklahoma are facing food insecurity every day," said Tony Shinn, Oklahoma City Market President for Bank of America. "Bank of America is proud to partner with the Oklahoma City Dodgers and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma this season to help break the cycle of hunger in our own backyard."

For more information, and to track Bank of America's donation total throughout the OKC Dodgers' season, visit: www.okcdodgers.com/strikeouthunger.

