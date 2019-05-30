Bees Comeback to Win in Fresno

Matt Thaiss delivers a three run double in the top of the ninth and the Bees hold on in the bottom of the ninth, as Salt Lake edged the Fresno Grizzlies 10-9 on Wednesday night in the first game of a five game series.

After Roberto Pena tied the game at 7-7 with a two run double in the eighth, the Bees used a single, an error and an intentional walk to load the bases with one out. Pena popped out, but Thaiss fouled off four 3-2 pitches before driving the next one into the right field corner to bring home all three runs. In the bottom of the ninth, Fresno loaded the bases with three walks. After Andrew Stevenson doubled to bring home two runs, John Curtiss got Alec Keller to ground out to first, stranding the tying and winning runs at third and second base and earning his first save of the season.

Zac Ryan (1-0) picked up his first win, as he went two innings and allowed two runs on one hit with three walks and two strikeouts. Adrian De Horta worked three effective innings, as he gave up just one runs on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Ty Kelly led the Bees with three hits and three runs scored, while former Bingham and BYU star Brennon Lund added two hits and two runs batted in.

